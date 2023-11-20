Flashpop

It's difficult to value this

reAlpha (NASDAQ:AIRE) itself says this about the company: "We are employing a business model with a limited track record, which makes our business difficult to evaluate" At least, that's what they've told the SEC, under pain of perjury and all that, so perhaps we should take them at their word. So, really, any consideration of the company and its prospects has to be a consideration of their intended business model. Which is clearly going to be a matter of opinion, not fact. What follows is therefore my opinion.

The accounts

We do get some insight into their current activity from that stock registration document. It's not massively interesting as this is all so nascent.

reAlpha accounts (reAlpha)

Note that those are not in thousands, those are actual dollars. Given the current (as I write at least) market capitalisation of $400 million they're near irrelevant. They raised no money - this was a direct listing, not an IPO or despac deal. So they've a quarter's runway to cover losses if we look at pure cash holdings, a year if we think working capital is also cash. Pro Forma shows many years but, you know, Pro Forma numbers.

The accounts are not, really, the relevant issue here.

The stock price

Well, there is that fun little issue of the stock price.

reAlpha stock price (Nasdaq)

Well, yes, it bounced, on introduction (which is what we Brits call a direct listing) to over $400 and then calmed down again. None of us would like to be any of those who bought at that top.

But $400 million market cap, revenue of $70,000 (no, not $70 million) a quarter, losses of 500k a quarter, all roughly enough. No, this business is not being valued on what it does. It's being valued on what it might do. It's The Plan that matters here.

OK, there's one more bit

There's a little software business in there. The main product seems to be something that allows you to use one upload to get onto Airbnb, Vacasa and so on. So, write the description once, get onto many platforms. I can see that being useful, I can even see that selling to some extent. $400 million it isn't.

The actual business being valued.

The real offer here is that reAlpha is going to timeshare Airbnbs. OK, that might be an unkind way of putting it, they themselves say:

We are a real estate technology company with a mission to develop, utilize and commercialize our artificial intelligence (“AI”) focused technology stack to empower retail investor participation in short-term rental properties. Short-term rentals are utilized for various purposes, including vacations, relocations, renovations, extended work trips, special events, temporary work assignments, or seasonal activities.

Other descriptions say "fractional ownership" of rental properties.

Empower sounds so much better, doesn't it?

So, OK, what are they really doing?

Sure and OK, they're using AI. This can be seen - if only by the cynical like me - as being as important as mentioning puppy dogs are nice given the current investing market. Let's agree though that they're going to be doing number crunching across real estate markets, where the vacation lets are, a reasonable price for rent, relationship of that with capital costs and so on. It could even be true that a snappy algo (which is more how I would describe this than AI but there we go) will aid in sifting through varied offerings. #

So, only the really good properties will be chosen.

They're going to buy properties and put them up on Airbnb, Vacasa and the rest. The income will pay the costs of the rentals, obviously, the overheads of having reAlpha in the middle, then the capital costs of having bought the rental unit. OK, sounds like a plan.

I have a few worries about that. We can also think of this as being a SuperAgent - I know those exist on Airbnb as I've had discussions with one over a place I couldn't sell - and, well, OK. One of the things about the platforms is that the headline prices are under a great deal of pressure. That's why there are $225 cleaning fees and the like. Just as with the airlines, it's so easy to scan by ticket/nightly rental cost that there's a lot of downward pressure on what can be charged there. So, the true costs of being in business are turning up in other things. The price of cleaning, say. I've no doubt there's someone out there trying to claim that turning the heating on requires a payment. With airlines, checking baggage. On a recent Ryanair flight they emailed me to insist that no, really, I wanted to pay for an allocated seat or else I might get the middle one! Which, having not paid, I did (I suspect their seat allocation algo is not entirely random for those who do not pay the extra but me, cynic etc). I also ended up as the only person in a row of three so at least this time I won.

The point is that if we see this sort of behaviour - hidden, subsequent or even random charges - then we know there's a lot of competition over those headline prices. We are, therefore.

So, I'm not wholly sure about basic concept of piling into this market.

True, there are going to be cost savings from aggregation. If you've 30 units in an area then you can have two directly employed cleaning crews, the local plumber is willing to offer a discount for the trade and so on. But in real estate those aggregation benefits quickly fade. Because, of course, location, location, location. Having a great deal with the plumber in West Palm Beach doesn't help greatly with the economics in East Palm Beach (not that I know that there is an EPB but you take the point). The aggregation benefits are likely to be perhaps at that level of the superagent, not scale up to the national supplier.

But the real business pitch here

The real thing that's on offer here is this idea of rational ownership of the Airbnb place. And that's where I think this is going to fail. Perhaps not at first, but I don't see it as working as a business plan.

Do note that it is that business plan which we're working on, valuing at. There's really not much else here for us to go upon. So, it's the value of fractional ownership of short term rentals that is the thing. That's where the capital to buy the short term rentals that AIRE will manage will come from. Even if they can deal with the problems above, how real estate doesn't quite scale and so on. Their capital to buy units comes from fractional investors:

We may not be able to attract investors to invest in our portfolio properties;

That's the risk - or perhaps the cost - that I see.

I'm sure there will be a few who will invest in this. But at any scale this is not an investment that will be bought. It's an investment that must be sold. The costs of that selling are going to be substantial.

If you're a Treasuries dealer then you've thousands knocking on the door at opening time each day each eager to trade. You can get away with charging 10 basis points (imagine) as your margin given the volume of trade. For Schwab and RobinHood, for banks in fact, rising interest rates mean there's money to be made on the float. But here we've an investment in an individual property (that's what "fractional ownership" means, they're not suggesting investors just buy the stock, they buy a piece of an individual house or apartment) of some thousands to some tens of thousands of dollars. That's something that has to be *sold*. As with timeshares themselves.

Well, salesmen get paid. Selling investments of this type means sales commissions of tens of % of the investment. That's just how this end of the investing market works. The guy who sells you life insurance gets up to 90% of your first year's premiums as his commissions. Again, that's just how this works.

And that's the point at which I don't see this working.

I don't see a large - or cheap to acquire - market in fractional ownership of short term rentals. So, therefore, I think the business idea is a bust. Of course I could be, can be, wrong. But it's not one of those things that I see as usefully cheap as a source of capital.

For think about what reAlpha is really saying here, as an economic model. They're going to be a superagent for short term rentals. OK, fine. But they're then going on to say that for the business - the stockholders in the business that is reAlpha - that fractional ownership of the underlying asset, the housing, is going to be a cheaper source of capital than a bank or stockholders. That's the bit that needs to be true for this model to work. And that's the bit I don't believe.

So, why might I be wrong?

Well, people have managed to sell all sorts of things to investors. Timeshare companies themselves have done well enough, for long enough. So, sure, an aggressive sales force, properly motivated, could indeed prove me wrong.

My view

I really don't have a problem with the idea of buying property to then put it up on Airbnb and Vacasa. I think that ship has sailed but then I think so not because the market has vanished but because it's become more efficient. The easy money has gone - but if this is a new and more efficient provider then that might do well enough. #

But this isn't what the reAlpha offering is. The equity is to be the managers of individual investors buying fractional ownership into that same market. And I simply cannot see individual investors - fractional ownership - as being an efficient source of capital to do this thing.

I certainly can't see that idea as being worth $400 million given the current accounts and revenue of the company.

The investor view

Given that the stock recently went over $400 I'm certainly not going to recommend trying to go short. My actual recommendation is simply to do something else.

Think this through for a moment. It wouldn't be that hard to gather up a group of friends and buy up an apartment in a vacation area as a fractional investment in a rental that would then be put on Airbnb. So, why haven't you? And why would these guys be better at it at larger scale?