Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Applied Materials: Upgrading Back To Buy; Negatives Priced In, Positives In 2024

Nov. 20, 2023 10:40 AM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)LRCX, ASML, NVDA
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We are upgrading Applied Materials back to a buy.
  • October quarter results and its January quarter outlook are consistent with the elevated and unsustainable spending by its Chinese customers.
  • We are, however, less concerned about the high exposure to the Chinese domestic customers now as we expect leading edge WFE spend to rebound in 2024.
  • Additionally, we are not concerned about the US government investigation onto its shipment to its Chinese customers and do not see any potential impact to its future financial performance.
  • We now expect the stock to outperform through 2024 as leading-edge WFE spending for foundry/logic and DRAM recovers.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Contrarians. Learn More »

High speed abstract track of motion light for background

Ali Shahgholi

We’re upgrading Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to a buy post-earnings and news of the U.S. investigation. We now think the macro weakness and headwinds from the Biden administration ban have been priced into the stock and outlook. While we continue

Our investing group, Tech Contrarians, discussed this idea in more depth alongside the broader industry and macro trends. We cover the tech industry from the industry-first approach, sifting through market noise to capture outperformers. 

Feel free to test the service on a free two-week trial today. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
8.1K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMAT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.