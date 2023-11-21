Why 'Higher For Longer' Is Totally Unsustainable

Alex Wong

Co-Produced by Austin Rogers

The market appears to be pricing in a "higher for longer" scenario.

Most stocks have taken a big hit in the last year and especially in the last month or so. Only the Big 7 mega-cap stocks -- Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Google/Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook/Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) -- have risen significantly this year.

The sector of the economy most shunned by the market in this higher for longer scenario seems to be REITs.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), for example, has shed 38% of its price since the beginning of this rate-hiking cycle, but the loss in assets under management has been even larger. This signifies investment outflows as more investor dollars are being pulled out of VNQ than put into it.

Data by YCharts

Sentiment about REITs is at its lowest level since the Great Recession.

We think this sets up REITs for an incredible rally in the future if this "higher for longer" narrative does not play out.

But is there a credible case to be made that "higher for longer" won't be much higher or much longer?

Yes, we think so. In fact, we think interest rates even at their current levels are unsustainable and will catalyze a recession eventually if the Federal Reserve does not cut rates preemptively (which we don't see coming soon, at this time).

There are four major reasons why we think "higher for longer" cannot and will not be maintained for long, and we'll discuss them below.

Get ready for a storm of charts. But don't worry. We will explain them all and try to show how they all come together to form a cohesive narrative.

That narrative is that the Fed's "higher for longer" policy is causing significant stress in the economy and therefore is not sustainable over any meaningful length of time.

1. Monetary Policy Even Tighter Than You Think

We have heard pundits and commenters say many times that monetary policy isn't really that tight. After all, some companies are still able to borrow money via the bond market, term loans, and/or interest rate swaps.

What some fail to realize is that the public, large-cap, investment-grade corporations that are still able to borrow at reasonable rates are increasingly the exception, not the rule.

Consider, for example, the Fed's proxy rate, a metric compiled by the San Francisco Federal Reserve that includes other interest rates such as for Treasuries, mortgages, and bank loans.

The "proxy fed funds rate" recently reached over 7%, the highest level in over 20 years.

Apollo Global Management

Or consider the Fed's "shadow rate," which quantifies the effects of the Fed's quantitative easing or tightening actions (buying or selling government debt securities) on top of the Fed Funds Rate.

Jing Cynthia Wu

As of the end of Q2 2023, the Fed's "shadow rate" reached the highest level since 2000, just before the dotcom bubble burst, leading to the shallow recession of the early 2000s.

And since the end of Q2 2023, the Fed has raised the FFR by another 25 basis points while continuing to sell assets off its balance sheet.

Today, the Fed shadow rate is surely higher than it was at its peak in 2000.

Judging by data from the Atlanta Federal Reserve, the Fed shadow rate has not been this high since 1994.

Yes, monetary policy is tight right now. Even tighter than most people think.

There are plenty of signs that this is so, if you know where to look.

Take, for example, the fact that small businesses are now paying 10% on short-term loans -- the highest level since 2000.

Apollo Global Management

Also, in a general sense, notice that sharp increases in interest rates like this almost always precede recessions. The rise in rates in 1994-1995 is an exception to the rule, but why should we assume this time will be another one of those exceptional cases?

Moving to larger, publicly traded companies with sub-investment grade ("high yield" or "junk") bonds, we find that while credit spreads (the difference in yield between IG and sub-IG bonds) are not moving in a clear direction, high yield bond defaults have.

Daily Chartbook

Widening credit spreads tend to be a leading indicator of rising defaults. Strangely, this time, high yield defaults have risen even while credit spreads haven't blown out.

We suspect that if high yield defaults continue increasing, credit spreads should follow by spiking higher.

And we do think debt defaults will continue to increase for as long as interest rates remain at this level. Consider the fact that small business bankruptcies are rising and on pace to reach pandemic-era levels soon.

Total bankruptcies already appear to be at or near recessionary levels.

Bloomberg

Also, as members are well aware by now, the pain in office real estate continues to grow. Delinquencies and special servicing for office loans within commercial mortgage-backed securities have risen steadily month after month over the last year, and the pace of defaults seems to be increasing.

Daily Chartbook

Admittedly, tight monetary policy and relatively high interest rates aren't the fundamental cause of weakness in office real estate, but it is acting as the coup de grâce.

That is always how the pattern plays out. Tight monetary policy takes out the weakest players in the economy first, the ones that were struggling to survive even amid lower interest rates.

2. Signs of Stress In Paycheck-To-Paycheck Consumers

Speaking of economic actors that are struggling, it appears that the typically (but not always) lower-income consumer who lives paycheck-to-paycheck has almost entirely depleted their pandemic-era savings.

It reminds us of Wile E Coyote, looking at the camera with concern for a moment as he hangs in mid-air before plummeting.

Minchin Moore

But let's back up.

There are several reasons why the pandemic was very good for lower-income consumers. Those who were laid off enjoyed over a year of enhanced unemployment benefits on top of the economic impact payments (aka "stimmy checks") sent out by Uncle Sam.

And since employers had to compete for the few workers willing to come back into the workforce, wage growth for low-skilled jobs soared.

Economic Policy Institute

Remember Bernie Sanders' "Fight for $15" campaign? COVID-19 caused the effective minimum wage in the economy to blow right past that number.

But wage growth this year has been definitively slowing, and Indeed's director of economic research, Nick Bunker, says that wage growth is slowing the most for low-wage workers.

Over the last three months, nominal wage growth as measured by average hourly earnings has been on a downward slide, and real (CPI-adjusted) wages have been negative.

Data by YCharts

For the vast majority of the US workforce that is employed in the private sector, the latest reading of YoY wage growth has dipped to 3.8%, which is around the average level of wage growth during the 2010s.

Zero Hedge

Government workers are enjoying some nice pay bumps right now from "cost of living adjustments," but there aren't enough of them to move the needle that much in the economy.

Certainly, there does not appear to be a wage-price spiral forming.

Yes, consumers are still spending, as the headlines inform us. But to do so, they are taking their savings rate from low levels to ultra-low levels...

Data by YCharts

...and they are also racking up credit card debt to new record highs.

Data by YCharts

With the average credit card interest rate well above 20%, personal interest payments as a percentage of personal income is soaring higher at one of the fastest rates on record.

Bloomberg

Another casualty of "higher for longer" is the auto loan borrower, who is paying up to a 22% interest rate on their car loan. It's no wonder, as P2P consumers are weakening, that these ultra-high interest rates have pushed subprime auto loan delinquencies to their highest level on record.

Bloomberg

Is this sustainable?

For a little while longer, perhaps. But we would argue that this pattern of P2P consumers continuing to fuel consumption growth, and taking on debt at higher and higher interest rates to do so, is not sustainable for much longer.

Either consumption will pull back or the Fed will reverse course on their "higher for longer" warpath, or both.

3. Frozen Housing Market

When it comes to the housing market and housing inflation, the Fed's higher for longer policy not only does nothing to help ease housing costs, it also actively exacerbates housing inflation.

Consider this. During the ultra-low interest rate period of 2020 and 2021, virtually every homeowner locked in a 30-year mortgage rate under 5%. Most locked one in below 4%, and about a quarter of homeowners now have a mortgage rate under 3%.

Baron Real Estate Fund

Unsurprisingly, as mortgage rates have soared, none of these homeowners want to sell their house at a 3% mortgage rate to move to a new house for which they'll be paying an 8% mortgage rate. So, the inventory of homes on the market has dropped to an ultra-low level -- lower than any time in recent decades going back into the 1990s.

With such a low inventory of available homes, it doesn't take that much demand from buyers to hold up home prices. That's exactly what we're seeing. As of September, median existing home prices was still rising slightly.

NAR

This is despite mortgage rates topping 8% for the first time since 2000.

Daily Chartbook

This combination of buoyant home prices and high mortgage rates has caused homebuying affordability to plummet. Only very high-income households or those with very large down payments can afford to purchase a home with a mortgage in today's market.

According to Redfin, it would require about $115,000 in household income to buy a home while putting 20% down and paying no more than 30% of your income.

Redfin

For context, $115,000 is about $40,000 more than the average American household income.

It's no wonder, then, that home sales transactions are falling through at the highest rate since October 2022, when mortgage rates first breached 7%.

Redfin

Today, with mortgage rates around 8%, surely many more home sales transactions are falling through, causing the housing market to become even more frozen in a stalemate between potential buyers and potential sellers.

If the Fed stuck to its higher-longer stance for long enough, would sellers capitulate and lower the prices they would accept? Eventually, maybe.

But it's also possible that this stalemate simply continues as both seller supply and buyer demand remain muted.

One thing is certain: buying a home today is more expensive relative to renting than at any time in recent decades.

Chartr

This chart does not go back far enough, but we suspect that the premium of homebuying relative to renting is about as high today as it was during the early 1980s, when mortgage rates were in the double-digits.

In contrast, apartment renters are now getting some relief from rent hikes, and in many cases, new lease rent rates are falling on a YoY basis.

Apartment List

Why is this happening?

Because of the huge amount of new apartment developments that were greenlit during the period of low interest rates in 2020 and 2021 that are now being delivered to market.

Ironically, it is the low interest rates of a few years ago that are now providing some relief on real-time housing inflation. All the Fed's "higher for longer" policy is doing is making homebuying more expensive.

The Fed is shooting itself in the foot when it comes to housing.

This standoff in the housing market strikes us as unsustainable (not to mention damaging the parts of the economy that rely on home transactions), and it appears to us that the most viable solution would be a reversal of the Fed's "higher for longer" policy.

4. Stress In The Federal Government Balance Sheet

This one takes a bit of explaining, because admittedly, the US enjoys the enviable status of being the world's reserve currency, and worldwide demand for US federal government debt securities is significant and enduring.

Plus, the government has a money printer if all else fails. (Of course, if all else does fail, resorting to the money printer may prevent default, but it will spawn all kinds of other problems.)

One way to measure Washington DC's dysfunction and inability to establish a coherent fiscal policy is simply to look at the increase in the absolute level of federal government debt.

Charlie Bilello

From the beginning of June to October 5th, the US government added about $2 trillion (over 7% of GDP) to the national debt.

That is in a span of only a little over four months!

As of Q2 2023, federal government interest payments as a percentage of tax receipts was at its highest level since 1998, and it is soaring higher as deficit spending continues and Treasury debt is refinanced at much higher interest rates.

If the Fed's "higher for longer" policy only came from its Fed Funds Rate hikes, that would be enough of a headwind to fiscal responsibility. But the bigger force pushing Treasury yields up is the huge amount of supply being regularly dumped onto the market from the Fed's quantitative tightening (asset selling) program.

Since the middle of 2022, the Fed has sold over $850 billion in Treasury securities. For context, that represents about 29% of the $2.94 trillion in total debt the US government has added since Q2 2022.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from this chart, the Fed has been an extremely pro-cyclical force in the Treasury security market since COVID-19. From 2020 through the Spring of 2022, the Fed was buying Treasuries at 10-year yields as low as 0.5% and as high as about 2%.

Then from late Summer 2022 to today, the Fed has been selling Treasuries as the 10-year yield has risen from about 2.5% up to 5%.

One has to wonder if Treasury yields would have slumped as low as they did in 2020 if the Fed had not been steadily and systematically buying to reduce the outstanding supply on the market.

And now, today, one has to wonder if Treasury yields would have risen as high as they have if not for the Fed's steady and systematic selling, pushing even more supply onto the market.

Some say that China is dumping Treasuries, but this has been a long, slow trend. It's nothing new.

Brad Setser

China has been slowly diversifying away from US Treasuries since 2012, and much of the selling has been to support China's Belt & Road initiative. Today, we would guess that much of the selling is to support the domestic Chinese economy in the midst of its current issues.

But notice that amid China's pullback in Treasury buying, others are stepping in to fill that gap. The UK, France, Ireland, Belgium, and Luxembourg have all been growing their Treasury holdings in recent years.

And as far as American savers/investors are concerned, they are increasingly doing the opposite of the Fed when it comes to Treasury bonds.

Recently, Treasuries have seen some of their biggest recent inflows into both intermediate T-bonds...

BofA

...and especially long-term T-bonds:

BofA

There is plenty of demand for US Treasuries. Demand isn't the problem.

The problems are:

Deficit spending is continuously adding supply The Fed's QT (asset sales) are continuously adding even more supply Refinancing debt maturities is causing the average interest rate on federal debt to shoot up

Is this situation sustainable?

Technically, yes. But this process is putting upward pressure on all interest rates, which in turn is exponentially increasing the likelihood of further economic deterioration toward recession.

We think the Fed would reverse course on its "higher for longer" policy much sooner than the US Congress could come together to chart a more sustainable fiscal path.

We believe that the Fed simply pausing their QT program (ceasing Treasury security sales) would be enough to reverse the upward trend in Treasury yields.

If the Fed also begins cutting the FFR, especially if they do so sooner and/or faster than the market currently thinks, then we believe it will trigger a new bond bull market and thus a sustained fall in Treasury yields.

If the Fed returns to QE ("quantitative easing," i.e. buying Treasuries) at some point, this should only add fuel to the bond bull market's fire.

Bottom Line

We are convinced that despite the Fed's tough talk, a "higher for longer" policy is not sustainable over any significant length of time.

There are several reasons why we believe this:

Monetary policy is tighter than most people think and is already wreaking havoc in the business sector outside of the Big 7 mega-caps. Consumers, especially those living paycheck-to-paycheck, are weakening rapidly as savings dry up, wage growth falls, personal debt rises, and interest payments on personal debt soar. The housing market is largely frozen and will probably remain so until the Fed acts decisively to push interest rates down. US government deficit spending is out of control, Congress is too dysfunctional to fix it, and the Fed's QT program has added significantly to the supply of Treasuries on the market in the last year.

These points lead us to believe that the Fed will have to abandon its "higher for longer" policy and reverse course sooner than the market thinks.

Of course, "sooner than the market thinks" is still hard to time with any precision. The economy could keep plugging along further, seeing bankruptcies and delinquencies continue to rise, home sale transactions continue to decline, consumers continue to compress their savings rate and take on debt, and the federal government continue to spend money like a drunken sailor.

Truthfully, we don't know how long the current situation will last, or how far the trends described above will go.

But we become more and more persuaded over time that the Fed will have to abandon its "higher for longer" policy in order to fix the situation and reverse these negative trends.

When that happens, we are confident that REITs will enter a powerful new bull market and prices could recover just as fast as they dropped.