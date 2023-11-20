Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Micron: Results Are Terrible, And China Sales Are Dropping Like A Rock - Avoid

Nov. 20, 2023 10:55 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)NVDA, SSNLF5 Comments
Bill Zettler
Bill Zettler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron Technology's fiscal year 2023 revenue decreased by 49% compared to the previous year, with negative gross profit and losses per share.
  • The loss of sales revenue in China and Hong Kong due to a dispute with China has greatly impacted Micron's financial metrics.
  • Despite poor financial performance, Micron's share price has increased by 30% in the last 12 months, potentially driven by market trends rather than company performance.

Taiwan Micron Technology Company plant.

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview:

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is one of the ten largest semiconductor companies in the world.

However, for the fiscal year ending August 2023, revenue was down by an amazing 49% compared to 2022's results.

Bill Zettler

Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
14.25K Followers
Bill Zettler trained as a scientific programmer and has 40+ years of experience working in information technology. Bill previously worked for Abbott Labs and NORAD (North American Air Defense). Over the course of his career, he developed and sold accounting software and founded several software companies, knowledge which he now applies to identifying good investments. Bill is the leader of the investing group Turnaround Stock Advisory where he identifies stocks that are temporarily undervalued and/or misunderstood by the market. He provides analysis of financial metrics, market ratings, and illustrates how a company uses its excess cash whether it raises dividends, buys back shares, or tends to make acquisitions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

FabulousBoringRoy profile picture
FabulousBoringRoy
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (1.36K)
So why has Micron's stock been in a solid uptrend for all of 2023? It certainly isn't hype among retail investors with almost all news and analysis negative. It seems to me like the price action from the market is telling us something that is worth listening to instead of trying to predict the future by looking backwards.
W
WhitneyB
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (2.22K)
Analysts and investors are indeed buying straw hats in winter here. One could buy LEAPS and sell weekly calls if one has the patience for that.
cgm profile picture
cgm
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (725)
Looks like it hit bottom this cycle and may be a good time to get in.
G H profile picture
G H
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (1.99K)
To learn the actual reasons why the financials look bad but the stock is going up, read some history of Micron, their relationships with China and specifically YMTC, and most of all the cyclicality of the memory sector and its oligopoly.
c
cobalt01
Today, 11:11 AM
Comments (500)
@G H I’ve been listening to this excuse of the oligopoly now for 8 years and many had predicted revenues would never drop below zero again, yet here we are in an even worse cycle down than recent past. I think the people thinking they are getting in on the cycle low are mistaken this time with China dragging this out much longer of larger losses. I sold.
About MU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

