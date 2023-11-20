ruizluquepaz

A Quick Take On Carmot Therapeutics

Carmot Therapeutics Inc. (CRMO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing treatments for serious metabolic diseases.

Carmot Therapeutics Inc. is well capitalized and has produced intriguing initial efficacy results for its lead candidate.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Carmot Overview

Berkeley, California-based Carmot Therapeutics was founded to develop glucagon-like peptide [GLP]- based treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes and type 1 diabetes.

Management is headed by President and CEO Heather Turner, J.D., who has been with the firm since January 2023 and was previously General Counsel of Lyell Immunopharma and Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Sangamo Therapeutics.

The firm's lead candidate, CT-388, has been in Phase 1/2 trials, and management has observed statistically significant weight loss with typical tolerability results.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

SEC

Carmot has booked fair market value investment of $380 million as of September 30, 2023 from investors, including The Column Group, RA Capital, Beaming Star Global, Deep Track Biotechnology, Platinum Falcon and Daniel Erlanson.

Carmot’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for obesity treatment was an estimated $10.8 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $51 billion by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 16.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are unhealthy eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, and an aging global population.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the global obesity treatment market in dollar value:

Market Research Future

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Wegovy

Ozempic

Truilicity

Mounjaro

Numerous other products.

The company is also active in developing treatments for various Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, which are very large market opportunities.

Carmot Therapeutics Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development activities.

Below are the company’s financial results for the periods indicated:

SEC

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $126 million in cash and $22 million in total liabilities.

Carmot Therapeutics IPO Details

Carmot intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the clinical development of CT-388

to advance the clinical development of CT-996

to advance the clinical development of CT-868

the remaining proceeds to fund other research and development activities, including the development of our preclinical product candidates and for other general corporate purposes.

(Source: SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not currently subject to any material legal proceedings.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary About Carmot’s IPO

CRMO is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to advance its pipeline further through clinical trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, CT-388, has been in Phase 1/2 trials, and management has observed initial results of statistically significant weight loss with typical tolerability results.

The market opportunity for treating obesity and various types of diabetes is significant and expected to grow as the global population ages.

However, the company faces substantial competition with existing players.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships or agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate includes some active and well-known life science investors.

CRMO is also well capitalized, an important requirement for potential success in the space.

But, the most capital-intensive period for the company lies ahead, with pivotal Phase 3 trials assuming it successfully exits current trials and gains FDA approval for further studies.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn management’s assumptions about the IPO’s proposed pricing and valuation.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.