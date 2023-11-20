Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zegna: High-Quality Luxury At A Reasonable Price

Paul Dutz profile picture
Paul Dutz
113 Followers

Summary

  • Ermenegildo Zegna is an Italian group of luxury companies that benefit from a vertically integrated supply chain and underlying growth.
  • The rebranding of Zegna and further reinvesting into Thom Browne offer compelling opportunities for future growth rates, while also containing a higher level of risk than often-cited peers.
  • Regarding the upcoming CMD, the company offers an interesting investment opportunity for investors.

Luftaufnahme von bunt blühenden Rhododendronsträuchern zwischen den Bäumen in der Oasi Zegna, Naturgebiet und Touristenattraktion in der Provinz Biella, Piemont, Italien.

PippiLongstocking/iStock via Getty Images

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) (in the following referred to as "Zegna") is an Italian-based group of luxury companies built around the Zegna brand under family leadership, currently in its third generation. To expand the company's reach, the family decided to

This article was written by

Paul Dutz profile picture
Paul Dutz
113 Followers
a 22-year-old self-taught investor, who is currently aiming for his Master of Science in Business Administration with focus on finance and accounting, meanwhile writing about interesting businesses.As an investor, I want to be involved in high-quality companies and follow them over a long period of time as they grow and create value. Therefore I focus on sustainable business models, high cash generation, cash flow growth, strong balance sheets and widening moats.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ZGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Option Generator profile picture
Option Generator
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (697)
@Paul Dutz Thanks for this write-up. Wasn't familiar with this one, but now I am (at least at little). Just curious: how do you end up with a DCF that "simply" compounds at a certain rate? I believe working capital changes, CAPEX... are quite difficult to predict and volatile. What ROIC and ROIIC did you assume? As you point out, there is execution risk to deliver on its targets. Obviously this investment case is not as easy to comprehend as the one for Hermès (which you used for comparison purposes).
Mktneutralhedger profile picture
Mktneutralhedger
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (7.01K)
IPO? $11.72? This stock was a SPAC so there's been no IPO. If you want you can consider the par of $10 even if it doesn't matter much.
Paul Dutz profile picture
Paul Dutz
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (44)
@Mktneutralhedger hey, thank you for the correction! Absolutely true, however, private investors were able to start buying at around this level at the end of ‘22. Therefore, I’ve chosen to use this date and price. But shouldn’t have call it IPO - my bad!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ZGN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.