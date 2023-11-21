Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer Is A Fantastic Buy And So Are These 9%-Yielding Blue Chips

Nov. 21, 2023 7:10 AM ET
Summary

  • It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. The Nasdaq is up 45% YTD, while Pfizer Inc. stock is down 40%.
  • Pfizer's yield is at 14-year highs, nearly 30% undervalued. The collapse in earnings this year is pure pandemic vaccine boom fading.
  • Pfizer's long-term growth prospects are slightly better than the industry average, though it is growing 6X slower than Eli Lilly, which is powered by obesity drugs.
  • In the medium term, patent cliffs on key drugs mean Pfizer is being left for dead in favor of its obesity drug-powered rivals. If you're comfortable with its risk profile, Pfizer offers Warren Buffett-like 22% annual returns over the next 2 years.
  • For those who don't like Pharma or want superior yield, growth, and over 300% better long-term return potential than Pfizer, these five 9%-yielding blue-chip bargains are a fantastic opportunity to lock in as much as 150% returns in just the next two years, 7.5X more than the S&P 500.
Money rain. Yes I did it! Portrait of joyous winner, young woman in casual shirt standing with clenched fists and closed eyes, celebrating victory and richness.

Khosrork

The market is red hot this year...or is it?

The S&P 500 (SP500) is up almost 20%, and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) almost 50%. But in reality, the S&P equal weight is only up 4%.

It's the

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (7.04K)
I agree that PFE is a real bargain under $30, which gives little to no recognition of the prospective value of the diet pill being developed or the assets of SGEN that PFE is contractually committed to acquire. PFE is now our family's largest holding in the healthcare sector.
r
rockjcp
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (8.17K)
PFE is a proven 100 year winner! Below 35 a real bargain!
M
Mustang Mike
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (304)
@rockjcp except the stock has been a loser for the last quarter century.
h
hepzibahdiane
Today, 7:21 AM
Comments (147)
What do you say to those who point out MO is in a shrinking market and that most of its revenue is from dividends?
500MPH profile picture
500MPH
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (2.39K)
@hepzibahdiane
Enjoy the income!
You don’t get to spend unrealized total return.
