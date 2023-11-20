Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Why We Are Buying The Bad News

Summary

  • BABA's prospects remain excellent, with its two growth drivers, the cloud and e-commerce segments, continuing to deliver impressive numbers despite the slowing Chinese economy.
  • The recent summit between Biden and Xi is likely to thaw market sentiments surrounding Chinese ADRs, especially since the stock already nears its lowest-ever recorded P/E valuation of 8.30x.
  • BABA's valuations appear to be extremely cheap across most metrics, especially when compared to its e-commerce/ fintech/ cloud peers.
  • With the floor to its decline likely almost here, we believe that these levels already offer growth-oriented investors with the chance of a great upside potential to the bull-case long-term price target of $162.
  • It goes without saying that the BABA stock is not for the faint-hearted, with it remaining to be seen when or if a reversal may occur.

We previously covered Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in August 2023, discussing its battleground stock status as it continued to trade at impacted prices, despite the previously outstanding FQ1'24 results.

While geopolitical issues might remain a headwind, we had rated

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.78K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, NVDA, AMZN, MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

M
Muath87
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (65)
Well written, thanks
R
RB Gambler99
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (252)
Agree...I own BABA and buy on all dips below 80...parts are worth the sum of the whole, and its a great bet on China getting its act together....Xi will stimulate until the economy gets moving higher on its own.
