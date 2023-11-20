patty_c

Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is a global healthcare and retail company operating in the U.S, U.K, Germany, and internationally. With three segments—U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare—it manages retail drugstores, offers health services, and provides specialty pharmacy services. Founded in 1909, Walgreens Boots Alliance is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

With a dividend yield of 9% and the stock being down 43% YTD, lots of us are wondering if this could be a nice entry point. Unfortunately, I don't believe so and a combination of previous earnings, new leadership changes, and diminishing cash flows reinforce this. At the same time however, I do think that the transition the business is trying to make into healthcare services will eventually yield results, but in the meantime, it will be a rough road to get there. Buying into a near dividend king like Walgreens during a time of maximum uncertainty seems like a risky move but if the company's transitions combined with their cost cutting initiatives are successful, it will yield huge results.

The unfortunate truth is that I think a dividend cut will need to take place to give Walgreens some cash flow to work with and create a strong recovery path. Cutting a dividend so close to reaching king status is a move that management is probably hesitant to take, given their obvious silence on the topic of the dividend.

A New Direction

Since the departure of former CEO Rosalind Brewer, WBA has been in search of a leader to steer its ship through challenging times. A month ago, the company appointed Tim Wentworth as CEO. WBA is very clearly is a transition period of trying to shift to a healthcare focused company.

“The WBA Board has been focused on bringing in a CEO with deep healthcare experience, and we are pleased to welcome Tim Wentworth as the company’s new CEO. He is an accomplished and respected leader with profound expertise in the payer and pharmacy space as well as supply chain, IT and Human Resources. We are confident he is the right person to lead WBA’s next phase of growth into a customer-centric healthcare company”. - Stefano Pessina, Executive Chairman

Walgreens Q4 Presentation

It's been clear that the focus on healthcare is priority based on their investments in the sector. WBA rolled out a virtual healthcare service for health needs like urgent care, allergies, birth control, and more. This service will be first introduced in nine states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas, initially available on Walgreens.com. These states collectively represent nearly half of the U.S. population and nearly half of Walgreens' pharmacy customers. Patients can engage in virtual consultations via chat or video with a doctor or nurse practitioner, and following consultations, prescriptions can be filled at store pharmacies or delivered the same day by Walgreens.

Despite Walgreens' VillageMD acquisition aiming to launch 1,000 clinics by 2027, the aggressive presence of Amazon and other low-cost retailers like Walmart and Dollar General poses challenges to their growth opportunities and thin profit margins. In addition, it looks like the $1 billion cost cutting initiative that was initiated by the new CEO, happens to be slowing down their own expansion as well which gives opportunity for competitors to outpace WBA's progress. Walgreens had to close 60 VillageMD clinics to abide by their cost cutting strategies which directly counteracts against their goal of launching 1,000 of these clinics by 2027. This cost cutting focus seems to even be affecting employee retention as most of the staff experience bonus cuts.

Financials

In the latest earnings report for Q4, WBA posted a non-GAAP EPS of $0.67, slightly missing expectations by $0.02. Despite this, the company reported revenue of $35.42 billion, marking a 9.2% year over year increase and surpassing estimates by $580 million.

Their Q4 earnings marked a 3.7% year over year change in retail pharmacy sales within the US market while their international markets fared much better with a year over year change of 12.5%. US healthcare sales jumped 217% but this makes sense as WBA is making purposeful strides to transition to a more healthcare focused company, as previously mentioned.

Seeking Alpha - Niloofer Shaikh

In addition, WBA saw a modest 0.9% growth in comparable scripts, with scripts excluding immunizations showing a slightly higher increase at 1.6%. For reference, "scripts," simply mean comparable prescriptions in this context and measures the growth or change in the number of prescription orders filled by the pharmacy. I felt the need to make that clear because I was confused what scripts were the first time I read these earning reports.

Overall script growth was affected by a slower market expansion. Contributing factors included a weakened respiratory season and Medicaid redeterminations. Notably, COVID-19 vaccinations in the fourth quarter were 0.4 million, significantly lower than the 2.9 million recorded in the same period the previous year. Lastly, the gross margin in the fourth quarter was impacted by reduced COVID-19 vaccine and testing volume and brand mix impacts.

Looking ahead to FY2024, Walgreens provided an outlook with an adjusted EPS range of $3.20 to $3.50. The guidance highlighted that underlying earnings growth would be more than offset by a lower sale and leaseback contribution, a higher tax rate, and a reduced COVID-19 contribution.

Boots Division

Walgreens Q4 Presentation

Q4 earnings reports that WBA's division in the UK, exhibited robust performance, achieving a noteworthy 11.7% growth in comparable sales across all product categories.

The term "Boots" refers to the pharmacy and health and beauty retail division. The improvement in store footfall by approximately 4% compared to the previous year, coupled with a sustained increase in the average store basket size by around 5%, contributed to this strong retail growth. Moreover, Boots.com reported substantial sales growth of 28.9%, constituting over 13% of Boots' total retail sales.

Notably, Boots has consistently expanded its retail market share for the tenth consecutive quarter, demonstrating a year-over-year increase of approximately 1%. This growth was particularly pronounced in key areas such as Beauty and Health and Wellness.

Dividend

As of the latest declared dividend of $0.48/share, the current dividend yield is slightly over 9%. However, WBA was expected to raise the dividend with this last announcement to continue their 47 year streak and eventually surpass dividend king status with 50 consecutive years of dividend raises. Unfortunately, the company did not raise its dividend which sparks concerns on the sustainability of it. Despite the financials reported in the earnings report being okay, the free cash flow has not covered the dividend. I think that this can go two different routes:

They will cut the dividend as part of their cost cutting initiative and get valuable dollars back to reinvest into the business. Expansion in the healthcare realm will move a slower pace if the dividend remains as they will continue operating with a lower level of cash flow.

Walgreens Q4 Presentation

They generated $2.3 billion in operating cash flow and $665 million in free cash flow. However, year-over-year operating cash flow was affected by lower earnings, primarily due to a diminished COVID-19 contribution, and opioid-related settlement payments amounting to approximately $360 million. In addition, cash mobilization efforts led to a significant debt reduction of $2.6 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Over the last decade, WBA's free cash flow ranged between $3B - $6B. The free cash flow has only recently turned positive again after this most recent earnings report. What I find interesting, is that WBA seems to be shying away from the conversation of their dividend. If you search through their entire earnings presentation for Q4, the word "dividend" isn't mentioned once! The same is true when syphering through the earnings call transcript. I don't really like the lack of transparency on this front so I naturally expect them to take the route of eventually cutting it. I feel that if they were confident they were able to progress forward during this transitionary period, they would openly talk about it and reassure shareholders that they aim to reach that milestone of dividend king status.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024, Walgreens Boots Alliance anticipates an adjusted EPS in the range of $3.20 to $3.50. The projected earnings growth is expected to be partially offset by a decrease in sale and leaseback contributions and a higher tax rate.

The average Wall St. rating puts a fair value of $27.38/share. This represents a potential upside of 29%. The full estimate range comes in between $22/share and a high of $37/share. Using a discounted cash flow model, we can estimate our own fair value for WBA. For the sake of valuation, we will use Seeking Alpha's average estimate of $3.34. The average 5 year forward revenue growth is 2.18%% while the average forward EDBITA growth is negative at -2.81%. The average 5 year operating ash flow growth is also negative at 16.91%. Assuming the healthcare sales continues its upward trajectory, let's use a conservative estimate growth of 1% per year. I think this is fair given the transitionary period and cost cutting efforts that WBA is making.

Money Chimp

Using these inputs, we can determine that a fair value for Walgreens, if they achieve a 1% growth rate going forward, sits around $30.67/share. This would represent a potential upside of 44%. However, I do not think this is likely unless they are able to free up cash flow in order to continue growth and expansion upon their healthcare avenues. I am awaiting more news on the dividend as well as another few quarters to see how its cash flow efforts are before I start a position.

As previously mentioned, their free cash flow has taken a sharp nose dive from its previous range between $3B - $6B. Although the most recent earnings has resulted in an uptick of free cash flow, I am not willing to place a bet on the correct timing here. I plan to sit on the sidelines and observe the next few quarters to see if this transition to healthcare is working out or not.

Risks

If their cost cutting initiatives do not free up cash flow, we will continue to see a suppressed share price as well as feel anxiety on the sustainability of the dividend since management seems nervous to give any insight on their plans regarding it. The transition to healthcare related services sounds like a smart move, but these things take time. Hopefully the new CEO can help guide them there but overall, I do not think the ride to recovery will be easy. This is especially true with changing consumer spend in the face of high inflation and rising prices.

Also, there are already a ton of store closings down the pipeline. Walgreens plans to shut down 150 stores in the United States and 300 stores in the United Kingdom. These stores are a part of their cost cutting initiative so we will observe how it plays out over time. I imagine that if these store closures still don't free up enough capital, we can see even more closing in time.

Lastly, as Walgreens intensifies its focus on healthcare, it faces increasing competition from Amazon (AMZN), which launched the RxPass subscription plan earlier this year, posing a significant threat to Walgreens' pharmacy chain. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is also directing efforts towards providing healthcare services at its pharmacies through HealthHubs, while Walmart (WMT) has entered the healthcare services space.

Takeaway

In conclusion, Walgreens Boots Alliance, a global healthcare and retail company, faces a pivotal moment marked by leadership changes, diminishing cash flows, and a challenging transition into healthcare services. Despite a dividend yield of 9%, the stock's 43% YTD decline and lowered free cash flow raises concerns.

The company's recent emphasis on healthcare services, exemplified by the appointment of new CEO Tim Wentworth and the launch of virtual healthcare on Walgreens.com, reflects a strategic shift. However, formidable competition from Amazon, Walmart, and CVS, coupled with a potential dividend cut and the impact of store closures, heightens uncertainties.

The Q4 earnings report showcases mixed results, with robust performance in Boots' UK division contrasted by challenges in the U.S. markets. As WBA navigates these complexities, investors face a delicate balance between potential long-term gains and the current turbulence in the company's path to recovery.