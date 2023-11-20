Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nov. 20, 2023 11:55 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Yiannis Zourmpanos
  • Due to cost-cutting measures, Intel's Q3 2023 operating income for its CCG increased by 43%.
  • The Data Center and AI segment turned a profit in Q3 2023 after reporting a loss in the same period last year.
  • Intel showcased progress in its IDM 2.0 transformation strategy with successful product launches and advancements in EUV manufacturing.
  • Due to Intel stock price's positive correlation with revenue estimates, any positive revenue forecast revisions could further boost INTC to previous all-time highs of $60-$68 by 2025-2026.
Investment Thesis

Since we wrote our piece and pointed to a bottom for Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock around ~$25, there has been a meteoric rise in value, underscoring the company's strong market recovery and investor confidence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

The stock price has gotten far beyond current measurements and perhaps a bit too rich looking ahead the next 12 months. I think $40 is far more likely in the next few months than $50
