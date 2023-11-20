Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SVOL: Downgrading Due To Concerning Trends

John Bowman
Summary

  • Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has changed its dividend distribution to primarily return of capital distributions, indicating a struggle to meet consistent income targets.
  • My rating has changed to hold over concerns of these RoC distributions continuing moving forward.
  • SVOL has changed its hedging strategy to incorporate the Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF, which may introduce additional risks to the fund's strategy and prove as an inefficient hedge.
  • Favorable positioning on the VIX term structure (curve) and ability to provide consistent income despite RoC provide a struggling bull case.

Introduction

About a month ago, I began coverage of the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) and gave it a buy recommendation based on changes in their underlying bond holding. That thesis has not changed, so please check that out

John Bowman
Financial adviser (IAR) and an economics, psychology, and history educator. Adviser to a family office with AUM in the mid-seven figures. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

j
jcmcapital
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (167)
What is the NAV of SVOL?
jcm
StandSuave profile picture
StandSuave
StandSuave
Today, 1:19 PM
Comments (110)
For what it's worth, the -1x SVIX (another short VIX ETP) now has long VIX call options embedded in it for some risk management. The fund manager, Volatility Shares, just bought 28000 VIX calls with a 27 strike expiring Dec 20th.
grok42 profile picture
grok42
grok42
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (2.41K)
Great article! I own SVOL but it is difficult to get a really good grasp of all the potential risk factors without putting a huge amount of time into researching it. The basic idea of shorting VIX futures is straightforward. But the drivers of volatility are complex and everything interacts with everything else. It is also not real clear to me what drives the pricing of VIX futures. The change in the dividend to ROC is indeed a concern. Thanks for pointing that out. Did the fund explain what caused the shift to ROC?

SVOL's switch to CYA seems like a conflict of interest. Does SVOL's switch to CYA materially increasing their hedging costs? I see CYA has an expense ratio of 1.16% per SA. If that is the case, then Simplify may be profiting at the investors' expense. Kind of ironic that a fund family titled Simplify would have such complex funds. It is also weird how CYA has dropped steadily from $25 in 2021 to .65.cents. CYA provides hedging for market and volatility risks so it is perhaps not surprising that in a rising market the fund loses money. But at .65 cents and AUM of $7.5m they do not appear to have enough capital to be viable.

Anyway, thanks for the article. Very helpful.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Pablo
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (3.3K)
Do people make money on SVOL?

How!?
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
John Bowman
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (34)
@Pablo SVOL's returns are primarily driven by dividends, which are not reflected in price charts. It's best to look at total return charts, which will include dividends. Since inception, SVOL's total return is higher than the S&P 500's.

ycharts.com/...
On the top of the price chart, select both "returns" over price and "show benchmark" to show the S&P 500 beside SVOL.
B
BeatsWorkingForALiving
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (6)
@Pablo Purchased one year ago at 21.20.
$1.70 gain since then plus another $3.79 in dividends comes out to a total return of ~26% in a year.

I guess that’s how.
