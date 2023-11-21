Seeking Alpha's Editorial Team is excited to announce our next article competition: Top 2024 Long/Short Pick.

Competition: Top 2024 Long/Short Pick

For this competition, we are looking for analysis of your highest conviction stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency for 2024. The thesis can be bullish (going long) or bearish (going short).

Entry Period

The competition will start on November 21 and will run until December 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners will be announced within two weeks of the close date.

Prizes

Five winners - chosen by a team of editors, based primarily on how compelling the thesis is and independent insights - will each receive a monetary award. All five articles will also be featured to SA's PRO subscribers.

First place: $1,500

Second place: $1,250

Third place: $1,000

Fourth place: $750

Fifth place: $500

Competition Guidelines

All entries should conform to SA article submission guidelines. In general, we're most interested in analysis that's actionable, well-supported, and detailed. Specifically, we're looking for the following:

1. The article should present a clear and compelling thesis that highlights why a stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency is undervalued (long) or overvalued (short), and why it is your highest conviction pick for 2024.

2. The article should focus on a stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency that is tradable in the United States or Canada, for which Seeking Alpha has a stock page. To avoid obscure and/or illiquid investments, the following minimums should apply:

Stocks should have a minimum of $200,000 in average daily trading volume.

ETFs should regularly have a bid-ask spread lower than 1%.

Cryptocurrencies should have a minimum total market cap of $2 billion.

Micro-cap stocks are eligible, but articles on micro-caps are subject to more scrutiny (see our policy here).

3. The article should include sections on valuation and risks.

4. Please avoid submitting articles for this competition on stocks, ETFs, or cryptocurrencies that you have recently written about. The only exceptions are if your thesis has changed - from bullish to bearish or bearish to bullish - or there is a recent major event or catalyst.

5. We highly encourage that all financial data/visuals presented in the article be in the form of screenshots from Seeking Alpha, links to any news/filings (if available), or using YCharts, which is located on the right end of the toolbar.

We're accepting a maximum of 2 entries per analyst.

Next Steps

Please submit your article as you normally would, via the submissions form. Please note that we're only accepting "Exclusive" articles for this competition.

Important: All entries must be submitted by December 31 - it doesn't have to be published by then. This allows for articles that have feedback to still be entered in the competition. Also, please leave a comment in the "Note to the editor" section requesting that your article be considered for the Top 2024 Long/Short Pick competition. Without that note, your article won't be entered in the competition.

Best of luck! If you have any questions, please contact the Contributor Success Team directly at contributors@seekingalpha.com.