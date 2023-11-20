Bet_Noire

Introduction

In a number of articles in the past few months, I have discussed my focus on two major categories of consumer defensive stocks.

Group one is consumer defensive companies with strong pricing power that are, generally speaking, great long-term compounders - even if their yields aren't very juicy. In this group, I would put companies like PepsiCo ( PEP ), Hershey's ( HSY ), and Procter & Gamble ( PG ) - among others.

Data by YCharts

Group two consists of stocks that aren't doing so well right now. These companies have limited pricing power and are often working on a turnaround to streamline their business. In this group, I would put companies like Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Conagra Brands ( NYSE: CAG , which is the star of this article. However, these companies have strong underlying businesses capable of long-term growth.

Data by YCharts

Conagra has been on my radar for a while, as I am a big believer in its ability to deliver long-term shareholder value, even if it takes a lot of effort to reshape the company and maneuver this very challenging macro environment.

My most recent article on this company was written on July 13, when I wrote an article titled Conagra Is A Deeply Undervalued Dividend Play. Since then, the stock is down another 13%.

This brings up two questions:

Was I wrong? Is CAG a bad investment?

Was I just early?

As it's hard (close to impossible) to get bullish at the very bottom of an investment, I believe that I was just early.

In this article, I'll use new developments to explain why I consider CAG one of the best value plays for 2024 and beyond.

So, let's get to it!

A Horrible Macro Environment

I spend a lot of time on Twitter, which means I get to read thousands of opinions every day. If there's one major takeaway, I believe it is the view that we may be dealing with two economies.

The 1% continues to do well. Orders at luxury car manufacturers are sky-high, high-ticket homes are selling well, and luxury stores continue to enjoy long lines. As we can see below, consumer sentiment of the richest third has rebounded. Consumer sentiment of the bottom third remains at levels seen during the bottom of the Great Financial Crisis.

University of Michigan

A big part of the poorer 80% are struggling. Housing affordability is horrible, rents are high, inflation is still sticky, and ongoing economic weakness is further pressuring the consumer. Looking at Upstart Holdings (UPST) data, which is a good proxy for lending to the bottom 80%, we see elevated default rates.

Upstart Holdings

To give you another real-world example, in July, Conagra said that people are cutting back on food spending.

Bloomberg

As reported by Bloomberg, Conagra not only sees a shift to cheaper products but an overall decline in consumption, which says a lot about the horrible state of the lower-income consumer.

Over the past year, many US consumers responded to surging inflation by trading down to cheaper options. But now they’re just going without, said Sean Connolly, chief executive officer of Conagra Brands Inc., during an earnings call. The behavioral shift began shortly after the Easter holiday in early April, he said. “Importantly, where we see it, it is usually not a trade down to lower-priced alternatives within the category; rather, it’s an overall category slowdown,” he said. Connolly added that he expects the behavior is short term and that “people aren’t eating less.”

All of this makes Conagra's turnaround harder but not impossible.

Conagra Remains A Deep Value Play

In addition to lower spending, the company sees a shift from individual meals to those meant for multiple individuals, even if not consumed simultaneously.

On top of that, consumers are reducing household inventory leftover from the pandemic, displaying a commitment to minimizing waste and maximizing resource utilization.

The overview below shows what these developments have done to unit sales. Conagra is roughly in the middle, with volume declines in the mid-to-high-single-digit range.

Conagra Brands

With the picture above in mind, the company's most recent quarter showed organic net sales of approximately $2.9 billion in the quarter.

While this number represents a slight dip compared to the previous year, the positive trajectory is proven in the growth of adjusted gross margin (up 272 basis points), adjusted operating margin (up 297 basis points), and adjusted earnings per share (up almost 16%).

Conagra Brands

The overview below shows the adjusted operating margin bridge.

Positive contributions from price mix and supply chain productivity initiatives offset the cost of goods sold inflation.

Adjusted operating profit and margin increased across all four operating segments.

Conagra Brands

Taking a closer look at the top line, we see a 6.6% decrease in volume partially offset by a 6.3% improvement in price mix. Given the market environment, these numbers are not nearly as bad as I expected them to be.

Conagra Brands

The Grocery & Snacks segment achieved a net sales growth of 1.2%.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment experienced a 4.6% net sales decrease.

The International and Foodservice segments, collectively below 20% of net sales, contributed meaningfully to growth, as we can see in the overview below.

Even better than these results is that the company reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2024.

The company expects organic net sales growth of approximately 1% over fiscal '23, an adjusted operating margin between 16% to 16.5%, and adjusted EPS between $2.70 and $2.75.

Conagra Brands

In the second quarter, the company anticipates continued low single-digit organic net sales decline, with an expected improvement in volume decline compared to Q1.

The decline is attributed to the wrapping up of inflation-driven pricing actions from fiscal '23, with strategic decisions including redeploying strong gross profit into investments behind quality, high ROI merchandising, and increased A&P to support brand growth.

Even more important, in the second half of 2024, the company expects volume trends to return to year-over-year growth, driving low single-digit organic net sales growth.

Conagra Brands

To achieve (or even exceed) these expectations/targets, the company has several action plans.

The comprehensive action plan includes ongoing supply chain execution, targeted and disciplined investments behind brands, quality merchandising, and advertising, which I already briefly mentioned.

These strategies are designed to protect market share and gradually drive top-line growth.

Dividends & Valuation

As part of its turnaround, the company is lowering leverage.

As of August 27, the company had $9.2 billion in net debt. That is slightly higher compared to May 28, when it had $9.1 billion in debt, yet its net leverage ratio declined a bit from 3.63x (EBITDA) to 3.55x.

It has an investment-grade credit rating of BBB-. Analysts believe net debt will decline to less than $8.0 billion in the 2026 fiscal year, which would come close to a 3x leverage ratio.

This should add another layer of safety to its dividend.

Currently, CAG pays a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend, which translates to a yield of 5.0%.

This dividend is protected by a sub-50% payout ratio, as we can see in the dividend scorecard below.

Seeking Alpha

The five-year dividend CAGR is 5.1%.

On July 27, the company hiked its dividend by 6.1%, which shows confidence in its ability to grow its business and provide long-term dividend growth.

When looking at the dividend history below, please be aware that the declines in dividends are spin-offs. For example, in 2016, the company spun off Lamb Weston (LW), the potato fries giant that supplies companies like McDonald's (MCD). These are not dividend cuts.

Data by YCharts

Valuation-wise, we see a confirmation of my earlier comments.

Using the data in the chart below:

CAG is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 10.3. The company is now as cheap as it was during the bottom of the pandemic.

The long-term normalized multiple is 13.5x.

This (fiscal) year, the company is expected to see a 3% EPS contraction, followed by an expected recovery of 4% and 5% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

I believe that once macroeconomic headwinds fade, CAG will benefit from improving EPS growth and a higher valuation.

As the chart above shows, a return to 13.5x earnings by incorporation of expected EPS growth rates could pave the way for 18% annual returns through 2026 - including its dividend.

Although I cannot promise that this will happen, and we need to be aware that ongoing economic challenges will likely keep a lid on CAG, it does show that the long-term risk/reward continues to be very good.

If you're in the market for a decent yield, a stock with significant value, and a good turnaround story, I believe CAG may be right for you.

Takeaway

In a challenging macro environment, Conagra Brands faces headwinds from reduced consumer spending and shifting preferences.

However, its strategic initiatives, including supply chain execution and targeted investments, aim to drive long-term growth.

Despite near-term volume declines, CAG's resilient financials, affirmed guidance and commitment to lowering leverage provide a solid foundation.

With a 5.0% dividend yield, a sub-50% payout ratio, and a low valuation, CAG emerges as a compelling value play.