Spire Global: Some Tidy Improvements, But Upside Could Be Capped In The Short-Term

Nov. 20, 2023 12:32 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)
The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • Spire Global, Inc. offers space-based research and analytics services to commercial entities and governments, with a focus on aviation, maritime, and defense industries.
  • The company has shown solid top-line growth, with revenue expected to continue growing at a rate of 28% through FY25.
  • Spire is working towards becoming profitable at the operating level and expects to generate positive operating cash flow in Q4.
  • The stock could be on the cusp of hitting resistance and the institutional segment is yet to turn constructive.
Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is a micro-cap (over $100m) play on space-based research and analytics services, which is rendered to both commercial entities and governments. Whilst SPIR’s services are tapped by a range of industries, it’s the aviation, maritime, and defense industries that show the

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

