The Epic Year-End Rally Could Continue

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has surged by 10% since we discussed buying opportunities in top tech stocks as the correction bottomed around our critical 4,000-4,200 support zone. Since the report three weeks ago, many of our fund's top holdings have appreciated considerably. For instance, Invesco's Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) rebounded by 13% from the correction low and is around its 52-week high again here.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL): is up by 12%.

Nvidia (NVDA): has surged by 25%.

Amazon (AMZN): has appreciated by 24%.

Apple (AAPL): is up by 15%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI): has surged by 35%.

Palantir (PLTR): our top holding has skyrocketed by 42%.

Tesla (TSLA): is up by 26%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): has surged by 29%.

These are the eight stocks I discussed in our recent "buying opportunities" report, and they have done very well given the relatively short three-week time frame. Seven of these high-quality stocks have a place in my all-weather portfolio, excluding Apple, for stock-specific reasons. Also, all seven leading tech companies are pioneering the AI revolution in their respective segment. They have significant AI sales growth and profitability potential, enabling their stock prices to appreciate in the years ahead.

Also, these moves occurred after significant yet reasonable corrections in the leading tech companies that entered a new bull market around the beginning of 2023. Therefore, we are still in the early stages of an AI-powered bull stampede that could be on par with the mid and late-90s internet boom cycle.

Moreover, we are around the top of the interest rate cycle, and the Fed will probably transition to a more accessible monetary policy soon. Thus, we may have several years of solid gains ahead for high-quality stocks in the AI industry. Furthermore, due to their substantial influence, value, and growth potential, the market-leading tech companies should enable the broader market to appreciate in the years ahead.

The SPX: 1-Year Chart

We've had a considerable rally in a short time frame. Therefore, from a technical standpoint, we could go through a pullback/consolidation phase in the near term before moving higher in the intermediate and long term. A reasonable pullback could take the SPX down to the 4,400 support level or the 4,300 zone in a worst-case scenario. However, momentum is solid, and we could see the SPX move higher after a brief consolidation phase. My SPX year-end target remains 4,800. We could see new ATHs around the 5,000-5,500 range in 2024.

Likely No More Rate Hikes Ahead

The Fed's odds continue tilting toward a more accessible monetary stance. There's now about a 30% probability that we will see an initial 25 Bps benchmark decrease in Q1 2024. Additionally, there is an overwhelming 80%+ probability that rates will be lower by mid-next year. Therefore, we continue moving away from the "higher for longer" narrative, and the FOMC may present a more solid image of a Fed "pivot" soon.

Inflation Continues Moderating

The Fed has a dual mandate, price stability, and maximum employment. Last week's CPI numbers came in better than expected, and we should inflation continue moderating as we advance.

We saw October's CPI rise to 3.2%, down from September's 3.7% and better than the anticipated 3.3%. Moreover, core CPI dropped to 4%, better than the expected 4.1%.

CPI Trend Lower

We see a sharp drop in the CPI inflation rate since the highs around the end of last year. The high was around 9%, and the Fed has done an excellent job of cooling CPI inflation to just 3%. We witnessed a temporary resurgence (primarily due to higher oil prices) for several months. However, inflation continues trending lower and could soon hit the Fed's 2% target rate.

Truflation Inflation

Truflation is an independent, non-government, real-time inflation gauge. Truflation inflation dropped from a high of nearly 10% in 2022 to around 2% in the summer. We've seen a transitory resurgence phase due to higher oil prices and other factors. Nevertheless, the trend is healthy, and we should see truflation inflation heading south toward 2% soon. The greatest threat now may not be inflation but the risk of deflation if inflation drops below 2%. Therefore, we should see the Fed act soon to protect markets from the threat of deflation. This phenomenon supports the thesis for a more accessible monetary environment sooner than later, creating a bullish dynamic for stocks and other risk assets.

Employment Continues Worsening

On the other side of the equation, the employment image is worsening. October's nonfarm payroll numbers came in worse than expected. However, we witnessed a Goldilocks number. Despite the lower-than-expected reading, we don't have signs of labor market deterioration. We see slightly slower than anticipated hiring, which may be a hangover effect due to the better-than-expected reading in recent months. Also, the worsening labor statistics go well with the stabilizing inflation numbers as it increases the probability of an easier monetary stance soon.

The Bottom Line: It's a Stock Pickers Market Ahead

The recent rebound in stocks is constructive from a technical standpoint. Moreover, we have solid fundamental factors to support the move. Stocks have had a significant rebound in 2023, and we saw a considerable bounce back after the recent correction. However, we have constructive catalysts like new and exciting opportunities in AI and other industries. Additionally, we've seen substantial progress on inflation, a dynamic that should enable the Fed to pivot and lower interest rates soon. Therefore, the base case remains a soft landing with the economy going through a transitory slowdown phase.

Stocks are likely looking past this slow growth dynamic as a more accessible monetary environment should spark growth, returning the economy to a constructive phase. Many high-quality companies could outperform the market as sales growth and profitability improve. Top stocks include AI leaders and other market-leading companies in sectors that should do well. We could see significant rebounds continuing in badly beaten down sectors like alt/solar energy, lithium, and other segments. My SPX year-end target remains 4,800, and we could see the 5,000-5,500 range in 2024 as we advance.