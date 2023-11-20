Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Solar Sector Setting Up For Explosive Recovery Rally (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 20, 2023
The Hermit Trader
Summary

  • The solar sector is heavily beaten down and a nice confluence of factors are supporting an explosive recovery rally in the sector.
  • Some leading solar stocks are already breaking out of bases, and are showing strength despite missed earnings. These are tells that the sector has bottomed out.
  • The high short interest in some solar stocks could add buying pressure and fuel the recovery rally.
  • The Invesco Solar ETF would be a good ETF to gain long exposure to the solar sector.

Solar sector setting up for explosive recovery rally

The solar sector has been heavily beaten down and neglected, with the sector ETF (TAN) down close to -65% from its 2021 highs and trading at a

