VEON Ltd. Stock: After Russian Exit, A Cheap But Speculative Bet

Nov. 20, 2023 12:59 PM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON), VNLTF3 Comments
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VEON Ltd. has dumped its Russian assets.
  • The company's valuation metrics are attractive, with massive debt reduction and strong cash flow valuation metrics.
  • VEON Q3 performance showed growth in digital operations, with increased total revenue and EBITDA. However, there are still risks in emerging markets, particularly Ukraine.
  • A speculative trade for investors.
Ukraine and Russia flags on burning dark background. incitin ethnic hatred. Concept of crisis of war and political conflicts between nations.

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is an international wireless communications company. The stock was a pretty poor investment for a long time, up until recently. While there are challenges that persist, a huge weight has been lifted off of

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.8K Followers

Comments (3)

new2investing9999 profile picture
new2investing9999
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (169)
Interesting name thanks
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (3.81K)
@new2investing9999 thank you, if the stock can break out above 20.50 it would be bullish, the present stock level has been heavy resistance
new2investing9999 profile picture
new2investing9999
Today, 1:19 PM
Comments (169)
@Quad 7 Capital agree the chart shows a big ceiling there. But the story looks like better days in the future
