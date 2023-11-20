Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Computer Modelling Group: Phenomenal Q2 But Risks Developing

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
55 Followers

Summary

  • Computer Modelling Group acquires subsurface software and services provider Bluware for $22MM and reports strong Q2 results.
  • Weakening energy markets and industry consolidation in the US are likely to become headwinds going into '24.
  • Moving to Hold on valuation concerns following a +20% rally after my last Buy report.

Drone view captures the Permian Basin at sunset, revealing the sprawling landscape of fracking drilling and oil rigs that stretch out towards the horizon

grandriver

Summary

Since my initial report in September, CMG's shares have rallied ~23%. Following the Bluware acquisition and Q2 results, I am pleased with the success of new CEO Pramod Jain's strategy of M&A and driving organic growth through CCS and energy transition. Despite

This article was written by

Empyrean Research profile picture
Empyrean Research
55 Followers
I built a strong foundation in finance while working in private equity. My academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in finance from a well-respected institution. I am excited to contribute to Seeking Alpha because I am passionate about sharing my investment insights and helping others in their financial journey. My articles will mainly concentrate on underfollowed growth stories and deep value situations. I hold a particular interest in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector, where I believe there are multiple untapped opportunities for savvy investors.My motivation for writing is twofold: firstly, to leverage my skills and experiences to uncover hidden gems in the investment world that are often overlooked by mainstream analysts; and secondly, to build a community of informed investors who can benefit from each other’s knowledge and perspectives.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CMDXF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMDXF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMDXF
--
CMG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.