Alibaba: Forget The 40 Thieves, Focus On 7 Times Free Cash Flow

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.43K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba reported solid second-quarter results and beat analysts' estimates, but the stock nevertheless slumped once again.
  • The reason could be the cancelled IPO of the Cloud Intelligence Group bringing back fears about government interference.
  • On the positive side, it seems like political tensions between China and the United States are easing a bit and Alibaba announced an annual dividend.
  • Overall, I remain confident about the wide economic moat as well as the deep and what I believe to be unjustified undervaluation of Alibaba.

Business Opportunity

olm26250

I usually provide quarterly updates about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and my last article about Alibaba was published three months ago following first quarter results. And while I did not really change my opinion or the

This article was written by

My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about wide economic moats in my Substack: https://stockmarket101.substack.comI also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Comments (3)

t
teddysky
Today, 2:52 PM
Comments (1)
Catchy title and good analysis
MikeFromNZ profile picture
MikeFromNZ
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (2.84K)
Corporate historians will note that Jack Ma's theft of Ant Group aka Alipay makes the 40 thieves look like the Salvation Army.
a
alitomr
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (118)
Some of the Biggest bargains on the market right now.

Just read the bears and how people are hating this stock. Great time to be a buyer.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA

BABA
BABAF
