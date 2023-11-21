Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
You're Wrong, Buffett Really Loves Big Dividends

Nov. 21, 2023 7:35 AM ETBRK.A, BRK.B2 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett was and remains a hungry dividend collector.
  • The Oracle of Omaha buys to hold forever because he recurrently gets paid handsomely for it.
  • We discuss the 3 D's of Buffett's Success: Dividends, Diversification, and Dauntlessness.
FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities."

With 80+ years of experience in the financial markets, Warren Buffett is a wealth of investing wisdom. Our Investing Group places heavy emphasis on generating current income and works to transform our investment portfolio into a reliable

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
107.98K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Comments (2)

Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (927)
Hi Rida ! Thank You for this nice informative article. I myself hold OXY since many years because it is a very interesting company. The last good news are that they own a big bunch of Lithium and are ready to start in the extremely lucrative battery business (do not think only on cars, the market for energy storage needed to stabilize energy networks which use sun or wind and as You know, these sources are not reliable). Today evening we will know if Nvidia sets new records or if the whole S&P 500 goes down for the rest of the year. You recommend "fortress" investments to survive such a situation. I'm long ARCC, ACRE, DGBR, DGBR-PRE and CSWC for this purpose. All the best 😎😎😎
B
BDog
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (310)
oh he shares it with his investors, reallocates the dividends to other investments and compounds it for his investors
