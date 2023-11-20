Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 20, 2023 12:58 PM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.3K Followers

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Faisal Ghori - Head, Investor Relations

Kaan Terzioğlu - Chief Executive Officer

Joop Brakenhoff - Group Chief Financial Officer

Faisal Ghori

Hi, good morning, and afternoon, and thank you for everyone joining us today for VEON’s Third Quarter Presentation for the Period Ending September 30, 2023. I'm Faisal Ghori, Head of Investor Relations. I'm pleased to be joined in the room today by Kaan Terzioğlu, our CEO; along with Joop Brakenhoff, our CFO.

Today's presentation will begin with the key highlights and business updates from Kaan, following discussion of detailed financial results by Joop. We'll then hand it back to Kaan to discuss our outlook and priorities for 2023. We'll then open up the line for Q&A.

Before getting started, I would like to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's presentation, which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements relate in partly to the company's anticipated performance and guidance for 2023, future market developments and trends, operational and network development and network investments and the company's ability to realize its targets and commercial and strategic initiatives, including current and future transactions. Certain factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including the risks detailed in the company's annual report on Form 20-F and other recent public filings made by the company with the SEC. The earnings release and the earnings presentation, each of which include reconciliation of non-IFRS measures presented today can be downloaded from our website.

With that, let me hand it over to Kaan.

Kaan Terzioğlu

Faisal, thank you very much. Good morning and good afternoon to everyone. Thank you very much for joining us for our presentation of VEON's third quarter results for 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VEON

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEON

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.