Synchrony Financial: 8.9% Yielding Preferred Shares Are Attractive

Nov. 20, 2023 2:03 PM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF), SYF.PR.A2 Comments
Jeremy LaKosh
Summary

  • Synchrony Financial's preferred shares offer an attractive entry point for income investors, yielding just under 9%.
  • The company's net interest income is rising and has reached pre-pandemic levels.
  • Synchrony has consistently grown its deposit base and loans in a high-rate environment, with a low leverage ratio and a sizable cash pile.
Earlier this year, consumer lender Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had an attractive opportunity emerge when its long-term debt was yielding over 9%. Since then, the company’s debt has rallied and while the 2033 notes are yielding greater than 8%, many of

Jeremy LaKosh
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

I own Synchrony Financial bonds maturing in 2033.

I own Synchrony Financial bonds maturing in 2033.

Comments (2)

Mlack633
Today, 2:21 PM
Nice article! I like SYF; and try to rationalize why it doesn’t trade at a higher multiple. I presume there is a fear that their credit card issuance is becoming obsolete; or perhaps it’s the fear of higher delinquencies given the current economic outlook. Either way seems like a strong company that is well balanced. What are your thoughts?
Mlack633
Today, 2:22 PM
@Mlack633 worded differently; what is the MOST negative aspects of SYF that you think create risks to their business
