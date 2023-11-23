Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Important Thanksgiving Considerations, Tips To Unlock Abundant Income

Nov. 23, 2023 7:35 AM ETCSWC, ECC, OBDC11 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market is closed today, but our minds should never be.
  • I take some time to express what I'm thankful for and discuss what you can do to be thankful in the future.
  • We are entering a season of giving, expressing thanks, and love to others. Let's start that season off right.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Stuffed Turkey for Thanksgiving Holidays with Pumpkin, Peas, Pecan, Berry Pie, Cheese Variations and Other Ingredient

GMVozd

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

It's Thanksgiving in the United States today! Many of us will be coming together with family and friends to spend some much-needed quality time – maybe eat a little too much food as well.

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
108.06K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDC, CSWC, ECC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

C
Continually Blessed
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (15)
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
suchenwi profile picture
suchenwi
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (1.18K)
Happy Thanksgiving to all who have it! In Germany we don't (there is a religious holiday, Erntedankfest (Harvest Thanks Festival, this year on Oct.1) which often is not celebrated as a family get-together (that would mostly be Xmas or Easter).
Re the Rule of 25 - my pensions, legal and corporate, amount to 1900€/mo. I (67) can live well and fine with that, and some 300..500/mo surplus remain (earmarked for taxes and Xmas gifts; or investment of the rest).
Then again, I have a portfolio which delivers another 1900/mo net, which are fully reinvested everytime 1k is on the account, so 1..2 times/mo. Overall net yield on cost (cash paid in) is currently 9.2%, so it's growing nicely, even in Corona and war times. Thanks to Rida for his many investment suggestions, and BDC Buzz too!
Hence, roughly 70% of my total income is reinvested, to prepare for future expenses, especially stationary care homes which require 3000€/mo self-payment or more.
My focus is currently on BDCs which have a "goldilocks" phase (REITs less so), but to avoid country bias, part of my investments goes into dividend ETFs specialized in emerging markets, Asia-Pacific or Euro equities. Or just $BTI, being a smoker myself :)
R
Roger Baillie
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (3)
Happy Thanksgiving to all! 🦃
KHGRflier profile picture
KHGRflier
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (10)
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family Rida, and to all the contributors and members of HDO. I am truly thankful you created and shared The Income Method, which has become a core component of my own investment methodology.
w
wabasso
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (3)
Happy Thanksgiving to you Rida, your team and members of HDO. Greatly appreciate the article and the life messages contained. As you mentioned, a great time to reflect and be thankful.
e
edanczak_100
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (55)
Happy TG: yield is the key, but having the timing and courage to sell a growth stock such as Apple or Microsoft in favour of income will tax quite a few.

If your yield and capital value can both grow then the home straight is in view. Many income stocks have been written down because of the bond rout, consequent on raised interest rates. GAAP and stock values will swing substantially back and continue to give good income.

Good advice is worth having!
J
JLK2
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (29)
Happy Thanksgiving! I am grateful for family and time with our grandkids. Thanks for the cash flow!
hashcat profile picture
hashcat
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (3)
HDO is the best, thank you so much.
Dividend_Dawg profile picture
Dividend_Dawg
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (149)
Happy Thanksgiving Rida. I’m grateful for articles such as these. I’m 53 and building an income portfolio brick by brick. So I enjoy your investment philosophy and recommendations. TY

Long CSWC & OBDC
Franz-Joachim Kauffels profile picture
Franz-Joachim Kauffels
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (935)
Very good article, like ever 😁 I love Your ideas and humor. I had to laugh directly in Your first line: I think that many people have closed their minds permanently. I bought CSWC last week and am long ARCC, ACRE and DBRG.
All the best to You and Your friends & family and a happy 2nd Thanksgiving 😁
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (86.67K)
Happy Thanksgiving to all.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSWC--
Capital Southwest
ECC--
Eagle Point Credit Co LLC
OBDC--
Blue Owl Capital Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.