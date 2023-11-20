South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Alta Global Group Limited

Alta Global Group Limited (ALGG) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides training and related services to businesses and consumers engaged in mixed martial arts activities.

ALGG has generated very little revenue and substantial operating losses.

I'll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Alta Global Overview And Market

Manly, Australia-based Alta Global Group Limited was founded to develop what it calls The Alta Platform to provide services for the numerous fitness centers catering to enthusiasts of mixed martial arts and combat sports training.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Nick Langton, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2013 and was previously a senior executive in companies in the Australian wealth advisory services industry.

The company's primary offerings for its Alta Platform include the following:

Warrior Training Program

UFC Fight Fit Program

Alta Academy

Alta Community.

As of June 30, 2023, Alta Global has booked a fair market value investment of $7.3 million from investors.

According to a 2023 market research report by IBISWorld, the U.S. market for martial arts studios, as a proxy for the training market, experienced steady growth from 2017 to 2019.

However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic produced sharply falling results.

Total revenue for the industry is expected to reach $11.6 billion by the end of 2023.

The company faces competition from other studio and fitness pursuits, leisure-oriented clubs, at-home fitness offerings, and other forms of entertainment.

Alta Global Customer Acquisition

The firm has generated revenue primarily from its Warrior Training Program it licenses to martial arts and combat sports gyms worldwide.

The Warrior Training Program is a 20-week, 100-lesson program designed to introduce users to the foundations of the sport of mixed martial arts. The firm also includes follow-on programs for additional fees.

According to management, it counts over 300 gyms currently "on the Alta Platform."

The average gross revenue per participant was approximately $952.

Employee Salaries & Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Employee Salaries & Benefits Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 274.6% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 495.7% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Employee Salaries & Benefits efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Employee Salaries & Benefits expense, was 0.1x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

Alta Global Group Limited Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue from a tiny base

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Heavy operating losses and cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,536,811 63.4% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ 940,803 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,306,963 118.5% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ 598,203 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 85.04% 33.7% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 63.58% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ (7,869,242) -512.1% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ (10,817,482) -1149.8% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ (20,633,901) -1342.6% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ (11,228,762) -1193.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ (5,555,868) Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ (8,055,185) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2023, Alta Global had $3.7 million in cash and $38.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($5.6 million).

Alta Global Group Limited IPO Details

Alta Global intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to further advance and protect our intellectual property through preparing, filing, and maintaining additional trademark applications; for further product development, to continue to deliver sector specific solutions to the global martial arts and combat sports community; to scale up the platform growth and marketing functions of our business, as we look to gain further traction in North America and expand into new parts of Asia and Europe; Approximately US$675,013 (or A$1,050,000) to redeem an outstanding convertible note facility; and to be used as general working capital for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, assessing potential investments in or acquisitions of businesses or technologies that are synergistic with or complimentary to our business and technologies, although we have no current commitments or obligations to do so. (Source - SEC.)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said it is currently not aware of any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary About Alta Global's IPO

ALGG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its growth plans, and working capital needs and to pay down debt.

The firm's financials have generated increasing top-line revenue from a tiny base, growing gross profit and gross margin, but high operating losses and cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($5.6 million).

Employee Salaries & Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenue has increased but remain very high; its Employee Salaries & Benefits efficiency multiple was only 0.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

ALGG's recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend lightly on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing training curricula to martial arts and combat sports enthusiasts is likely to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the likelihood of it needing additional capital after the IPO to continue to execute its plans.

Alta Global Group Limited has generated very little revenue and heavy losses.

Also, Alta's accounting firm has issued a "substantial doubt" opinion about the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.