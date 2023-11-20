Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Snap: High-Risk, High-Reward Play On A Rebounding Ad Market

Nov. 20, 2023 2:12 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)3 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.61K Followers

Summary

  • Snap may benefit from a broad-based recovery in digital advertising spending this year and beyond.
  • The social media company reported 11% Q/Q revenue growth in Q3, proving its continual attractiveness as a digital marketing platform.
  • Snap's user base and subscription service Snap+ are growing rapidly.
  • Shares of Snap have revaluation potential as the company works towards consistent adjusted EBITDA profitability.

Cheerful woman taking selfie with man

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)'s shares continue to trade well below their all-time highs despite positive signs that the advertising market has turned a corner. Meta Platforms (META) reported a strong third quarter, as did Alphabet (

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.61K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNAP, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

M Cuturic profile picture
M Cuturic
Today, 3:05 PM
Comments (2.3K)
Will snap benefit from presidential election advertising in 2024? If so, how much could it add to revenues?
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (1.51K)
www.youtube.com/... oh snap ! @The Asian Investor you wondreful write always poeple chanse to make it the monie t y @The Asian Investor
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (1.51K)
this is another very nice write up t y @The Asian Investor i use it the snap it is the fun
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SNAP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.