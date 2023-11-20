Snap: High-Risk, High-Reward Play On A Rebounding Ad Market

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)'s shares continue to trade well below their all-time highs despite positive signs that the advertising market has turned a corner. Meta Platforms (META) reported a strong third quarter, as did Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)… both of which benefited from a recovery in the advertising market that suggests that companies are more willing to spend money on digital ads. Additionally, Snap reported 11% Q/Q revenue growth in the third-quarter, indicating that the social media company remains an attractive digital marketing platform for advertisers. Daily active users continued to grow, especially in markets outside of the U.S., and the company recently returned to adjusted EBITDA profitability. While I certainly see the need for Snap to improve its profitability, I believe key metrics on the social media platform point in the right direction, and shares could see an upside revaluation based on broad-based recovery in the digital ad market!

I rated Snap a buy in July due to a favorable daily active user trend as well as an attractive monetization opportunity tied to its paid subscription service Snap+. With a growing user base and the possibility of a rebound in digital advertising spending, I believe Snap has revaluation potential.

Broad-based ad market recovery and favorable outlook

Meta Platforms reported a 23% Y/Y increase in its top line in the third quarter amid an explosion of growth as companies felt more comfortable spending more money on advertising on the company's social media platform. Google benefited from the same trends as advertising spending returned in Q3'23: Google Search and YouTube ads generated double-digit growth due to advertisers opening up their wallets again. Google's top line grew 11% in the third quarter and the company saw a major reacceleration in its core advertising businesses as well.

Additionally, the longer-term outlook for U.S. digital ad spending is favorable with projections from eMarketer calling for an annual growth rate of about 10% between FY 2022 and FY 2027. Companies with large user bases, like Meta Platforms, and to a lesser degree, Snap, should be able to benefit from these trends.

Snap's daily active user trend

Snap continued to add a considerable amount of new users to its social media platform in the last year. Snap ended the third quarter with 406M users which marked an increase of 43M users and which reflected a total percentage increase of 12%. Snap is still growing rapidly, despite the emergence of new rivals like TikTok. Although the company is seeing headwinds in terms of ARPU growth, advertisers continue to spend a considerable amount of money on the platform.

What is interesting to note is that Snap is growing especially strongly outside of the U.S. and Europe. Snap's consolidated revenues grew 5% year over year to $1.19B (+11% Q/Q), but the social media company is growing its revenues six times faster in the rest of the world than globally. While the revenue picture remains a bit more muted in North America, the U.S. will remain the most important advertising market for Snap in the foreseeable future.

ARPU headwinds

There is a problem, however, with growth being achieved chiefly in markets outside of North America. Average revenue per user/ARPU is an important metric for social media companies because it measures the degree to which a platform is successful in attracting new users, engaging them, and ultimately monetizing them. Snap's average revenue per user dropped 6% in Q3'23 to $2.93, despite double-digit revenue growth in Europe and the rest of the world. This is because a user in North America is worth 3.7X as much as a user in Europe and 8.1X as much as a user in the rest of the world, based on ARPU. On a consolidated basis, however, Snap's ARPU figure grew for the second straight quarter and reached $2.93.

Snap still needs to improve profitability

Snap's adjusted EBITDA took a hit at the beginning of the year, but the last two quarters showed positive momentum and the social media company saw positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3'23 in the amount of $40M. Snap could achieve adjusted EBITDA growth through new monetizable product offers, especially with respect to AI, growth in the paid subscription service Snap+, or larger expense cuts. Snap+ has real momentum and the company said that it had more than 5M paying subscribers in Q3'23 (compared to more than 4M in Q2'23) for its subscription service that offers exclusive, experimental Snap features.

If Snap moves towards sustainable positive adjusted EBITDA, this could mark an important inflection point for the business and possibly result in an upward revaluation of the social media company's shares.

Snap's valuation

Snap is not a cheap social media platform considering that it is not yet profitable. Snap generated a rather large $368M net loss in the third quarter and the social media company has been consistently unprofitable in the last year. However, returning to favorable revenue/ARPU trends on the back of a broad-based spending recovery in the U.S. digital advertising market, signs of which we have seen in FY 2023, could put Snap back on the map.

Snap is currently expected to grow its revenue base by 12% year over year to $5.2B in FY 2024 which calculates to a price-to-revenue ratio of 3.8X. While shares trade slightly above the 1-year average P/S ratio, other social media platforms like Meta Platforms or Pinterest (PINS) trade at much higher P/S ratios. In my opinion, Snap could easily trade at 5.7X revenues (same multiplier as Pinterest) which would give Snap a 50% upside potential (implied fair value of $18).

Risks with Snap

A key risk with Snap is that other short-form video platforms like TikTok are gaining in popularity with younger users… who are also Snap's core audience. However, Snap+ is seeing strong momentum for its subscription service which is countering this risk. Weakening ARPU is a risk as well, especially if Snap replaces North American users with users in other, lower-ARPU regions. Additionally, if Snap fails to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA on a consistent basis, investor sentiment may suffer and shares may revalue lower.

Final thoughts

There is evidence that the digital advertising industry experiences a broad-based recovery in spending as both Meta Platforms' and Google's results for the third quarter showed strong top-line growth... and the long-term outlook for U.S. digital advertising spending is generally favorable. Snap's user base continued to grow in Q3'23, including in North America. A continual rebound in digital advertising spend may not only boost Snap's revenue growth prospects but also potentially speed up its turnaround to finally becoming a GAAP profitable social media company!