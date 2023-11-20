ghornephoto/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we take a look at a defensive name that pays a five percent dividend yield. This is on a name that looks like it is finding a bottom and could be range bound in the months ahead. The over five percent dividend payout helps provides a floor to the shares as well. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is a Chicago based food concern, featuring popular brands such as Slim Jim, Hebrew National, Reddi-Wip, Birdseye, and Duncan Hines that are sold into supermarkets, restaurants, and food service providers primarily in North America. These goods are produced out of 38 domestic plants, as well as facilities in Canada, Mexico, Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh. Conagra was formed in 1919 as Nebraska Consolidated Mills, changed to its current moniker in 1971, and listed its shares on the NYSE in 1973. Shares of CAG around $28.50 a share, translating to a market cap of $13.5 billion.

The company operates on a 52- or 53-week fiscal year (FY) ending the last Sunday in May. For the avoidance of the doubt, the 52 weeks ending May 28, 2023 is FY23.

Operating Segments in FY23

Management views its operations through four segments: Grocery & Snacks; Refrigerated & Frozen; International; and Foodservice.

Grocery & Snacks are the shelf-stable food items found in the interior aisles of domestic grocery stores. It generated an FY23 sales of $4.98 billion, up 6% from FY22. The increase was a function of price increases and product mix (15%), partially offset by volume declines (9%) due to product inflation.

Refrigerated & Frozen is the company’s temperature-controlled food products typically found in the perimeter of domestic supermarkets. It contributed FY23 sales of $5.16 billion, up 6% from FY22. The top-line increase was essentially the same story as Grocery & Snacks, with price increases and product mix (13%) partially counterbalanced by volume declines (7%).

International consists of all branded food items sold outside the U.S. It provided FY23 sales of $1.00 billion, up 3% from FY22. A pricing/mix rise of 13% was partially offset by 8% volume and 2% currency translation declines.

Foodservice includes custom manufactured culinary products that are sold into restaurants and other foodservice providers. It was responsible for FY23 sales of $1.14 billion, up 13% from FY22. This segment was more inelastic, with price/mix increases of 16% only met with a volume decline of 3%.

Walmart (WMT) is Conagra’s largest customer, accounting for 28% of its FY23 top line.

Pinnacle Deal Hangover

The company is still feeling the impacts of its 2018 acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, for which it paid a total consideration of $10.9 billion, consisting primarily of cash, as well as stock and debt assumption. To consummate this transaction, Conagra onboarded debt of $8.3 billion. Positioned as a growth story, Pinnacle deal value was 2.7 times FY18E sales, exceedingly rich for a food company. After the acquisition closed, the company’s leverage ratio was north of 5 and the growth promised from the deal really hasn’t materialized. For the avoidance of doubt, Conagra saw its sales grow 16% in FY20 versus FY19 as it was the beneficiary of some panic food buying at the onset of the pandemic. FY21 was somewhat a repeat of FY20, up 1%. Since that time, there has been growth, but mostly due to inflation. FY22 saw sales growth of 3%, but that rise was on an 8% boost in prices while volumes fell 4% as Americans stopped eating at home and returned to their favorite restaurants post-pandemic. The same dynamic held true for FY23, with a 6% bump at the top line attributable to a 14% increase in prices and product mix while volumes fell 8%.

Furthermore, owing in large part to the Pinnacle deal, Conagra’s bottom line can be challenging to decipher, with up to ten-line items necessary to bridge the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. In FY23, GAAP earnings of $1.42 transformed to $2.77 after accounting for goodwill and brand impairment charges mostly related to Pinnacle. In the fiscal year prior, $1.84 GAAP became $2.36 non-GAAP.

Pinnacle’s impact is also felt below the operating line with Conagra’s FY23 interest expense equaling $0.86 a share. In large measure to this somewhat uninspiring performance post-acquisition, shares of CAG had been rangebound, primarily between $30 and $40 per share, since shortly after the pandemic selloff.

1QFY24 Financials

The bottom end of that range was pierced in August 2023 on the back of negative commentary from the Street about the food industry in general and the company’s lethargic FY24 outlook (provided in July 2023) of a 2% decline in non-GAAP earnings to $2.73 a share on 1% organic growth at the top line.

With that as a backdrop, Conagra reported 1QFY24 financials on October 5, 2023, posting earnings of $0.66 per share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $2.90 billion versus $0.56 per share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $2.90 billion in 1QFY23, representing 16% and 0% gains, respectively. The bottom line was $0.06 better than Street consensus while the top line was $60 million short. Although the top line was essentially unchanged year-over-year, volume declines continued (down 6%), counterbalanced by pricing/mix increases of 7%.

Additionally, management reaffirmed its FY24 guidance. In the subsequent trading session, shares of CAG touched what amounted to a four-year low of $25.16 (except for a handful of days during the pandemic-related selloff).

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Despite the unexciting outlook, Conagra managed to generate $300 million of free cash flow in 1QFY24, of which slightly more than half was earmarked for dividends. The $0.35 quarterly disbursement translates to a current yield of 5.1%. Management elected not to repurchase any shares in 1QFY24, although it has $916.6 million remaining on its authorization. On August 27, 2023, it held cash of $93.3 million against debt of $9.27 billion. The company’s net leverage has improved since the Pinnacle deal, standing at a manageable 3.55 as of August 27, 2023 with a long-term objective of 3.0 by YEFY26.

With a lackluster FY24 outlook, it is not surprising to see the Street’s opinion mirror the malaise, featuring two buy and two outperform ratings against twelve holds and a median price objective of $30 from analysts commenting after its 1QFY24 report. On average, they expect Conagra to earn $2.67 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $12.3 billion in FY24, followed by $2.76 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $12.45 billion in FY25.

Board member Richard Lenny stands in contrast to the majority of the Street, using the multi-year lows after the company’s earnings report to purchase 9,238 shares at $27.31 on October 9, 2023.

Verdict

Mr. Lenny does not seem concerned about the latest bearish narrative surrounding the food industry: ‘diet drugs’ such as Ozempic are going to cause Americans to consume fewer calories. The other one that may have more legs is that higher-priced, higher-margin, convenience-oriented products are being eschewed for more labor-intensive prep food as consumers try to stretch their budgets. Be that as it may, Conagra is likely to run in place (i.e., generate cash from operating activities of ~$1.2 billion – working capital adjustments ceteris paribus – use ~$500 million for capex and ~$670 million to pay dividends with any leftover earmarked for debt retirement). It then becomes a question of “what is an investable valuation for this malaise?”

The company currently trades at an EV/TTM Adj. EBITDA of under 9, a PE ratio on FY24E EPS of 10.5, and a price-to-FY24E sales of 1.1. These are neither exceedingly expensive nor cheap. However, Conagra’s current yield of five percent can be boosted through a covered call strategy.