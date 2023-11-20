Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Booz Allen Hamilton: Growth From AI And Cyber Security From Government IT Spending

Lighting Rock Research
Summary

  • Booz Allen Hamilton is a stable consulting service provider for the U.S. government, with 98% of revenue coming from government contracts.
  • The company is strategically positioned in high-growth areas such as AI and cybersecurity, which are top priorities for the current administration.
  • Booz Allen has experienced robust growth in recent years and has a positive outlook, with strong financials and a solid project pipeline.

tang90246/iStock via Getty Images

tang90246/iStock via Getty Images

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is a consulting service provider for the U.S. government, including Defense, Intelligence, and Civil sectors. They generate almost 98% of their group revenue from the government and also have a small operation servicing commercial customers. Booz Allen Hamilton

Lighting Rock Research
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

