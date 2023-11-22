Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sell Medical Properties Trust And Buy These 10%-Yielding Blue Chips Instead

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s fundamentals continue to deteriorate, with rising risk of a dividend cut and bankruptcy risk.
  • If interest rates return to record low rates, its interest costs will double in the coming years. Medical Properties Trust might have to refinance at 3X higher interest if they don't.
  • The risk of another dividend cut is approximately 17%, the same as the risk of the stock going to zero.
  • That's about 15 times higher risk than these 10% yielding sleep well at night blue chips.
  • We look at blue chips whose current dividends alone are enough to likely outperform Medical Properties Trust, whose growth outlook has collapsed to -5% annual growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

System hacked warning alert on notebook (Laptop). Cyber attack on computer network, Virus, Spyware, Malware or Malicious software. Cyber security and cybercrime. Compromised information internet.

PUGUN SJ

A few of our members asked for an update on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), which slashed its dividend by 50% on August 21st.

For several months prior to that, starting in March with the S&P downgrade from

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and weekly screening video. 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
109.68K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

D
Druvaciam Aleh
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (363)
$SLG cut dividends recently but recovered 2x from the lows very fast, dividends is only part of the story, what is matter is total return.
I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (885)
Dumped the other day when MPW had a 5% bump up.

Hope you and yours have a blessed thanksgiving, Adam.
e
elmosaeli
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (27)
Stunning irony, sell hospitals – buy tobacco. I will stick with the hospitals.
G
Glenn72
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (232)
I understand the risk with MPW, it's only 1% of my portfolio, so I'm willing to risk it. I already own MO as my 3rd largest position and will keep adding when I can.
I am expecting some capital appreciation with MPW which is why I'm not selling and I'm ok with it remaining flat for the next few years.
AVGO is my largest position and it allows me to carry the other positions easily.
O
OBI1978
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (74)
No News about MPW. Why such an article? We have still a short rate of 22 %. Will the shorties hold forever? At now the dividend Seems to be Save. I wouldnt Buy more, but for me it’s a hold Positions. As soon as interest Rates go down, MPW will go up.

BTW: BTI ytd is down 21 %. And Lots of regulative Problems in Future.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (7.85K)
Altria and British American Tobacco are now two valued evergreen investment recommendations.

Long $MO $BTAFF

Smart tobacco investors know:

If you want to take safe steps, you have to take them slowly.
A
AZ BOY
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (1.28K)
We’re you not telling us to buy it 6 to 12 months ago..
Peakview profile picture
Peakview
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (26)
"If interest rates return to record low rates, its interest costs will double in the coming years."

Dear Seeking alpha editors, isn't there any quality control of the articles that are published here. The often total nonsense that some authors write here to serve their own agenda is just really bad for the reputation of your platform.... I think at some point you have to make a choice what kind platform you want to be....

To the author: it is obvious that the risk premium for MPW debt would immediately drop to much lower levels as soon as the general interest rate goes down. Therefore, assuming a 8% risk premium (as we have it currently) in a low interest rate environment is just utter nonsense.
b
bengraved
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (1.33K)
Good article Adam, I think articles on stocks to avoid such as MPW, are just as or even more important than stocks to buy.
B
Bgraham75
Today, 7:27 AM
Comments (374)
Sorry but you lack credibility with your calls for recession and drastic declines in stock market indices in 2022 and 2023. You never follow up and show how flawed your arguments are.
e
extramoney
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (656)
@Bgraham75 That's why I only read the SA articles & never buy or sell per their reccommdations.
I am long both MO & BTI.
e
extramoney
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (656)
@extramoney I'm sorry, I did purchase AQNU in June last year per Rida Morwa's recommendation. With dividends reinvested I'm down 44%, so there you go.
T
Turkeyman7
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (78)
Turkey
jhod58 profile picture
jhod58
Today, 7:53 AM
Comments (1.31K)
@Turkeyman7 Mashed Potatoes
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.