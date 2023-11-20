Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Back in early September, I wrote that Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was in disarray after its top two executives stepped down, saying I was neutral on the name and would stay away from the stock. With the stock down about -10% since then, let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a quick refresher, WBA operates retail pharmacy operators in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America under the Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides and Ahumada banners.

WBA also has a portfolio of healthcare focused investments through its ownership in VillageMD, CareCentrix, and Shields. VillageMD provides value-based primary care services, while CareCentrix has a platform targeting home-came coordination and value based in-home benefit management. Shields, meanwhile, is a specialty pharmacy integrator that helps advocate to expand drug access for specialty pharmacies and complex patients.

New CEO and FQ4 Results

Last month, WBA appointed Tim Wentworth as its new CEO. Wentworth has a lot of prior healthcare industry experience, previously serving as the CEO of Express Scripts, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the country. More recently, he founded and was CEO of Evernorth, which was a health services organization within Cigna (CI) started in 2020 to “deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs.”

The new CEO will be charged with determining what to do with former CEO Rosalind Brewer’s strategy of buying up healthcare companies and medical groups in order to create an integrated healthcare-pharmacy services company that connects with patients throughout their care continuum. The early indication is that the company is going to focus on turning its Healthcare segment profitable. That includes a lot of cutting costs, pulling back on new openings, and cleaning house.

The company is currently in the midst of a $1 billion cost savings program.

On its fiscal Q4 earnings call, interim CEO Ginger Graham said:

“I see significant opportunity to improve the cost base of this business. During the last 6 weeks, we have taken decisive actions to rightsize our cost structure. We expect over $1 billion of cost savings during fiscal year 2024 based on the actions we have already taken and are in progress. Examples include, reducing our headquarter costs going line by line, expense category by expense category and reducing all nonessential spend. We've reviewed and are reducing areas for contracted or project work. We are altering our store operating hours based on local market trends. We are closing unprofitable stores. We're driving supply chain efficiencies, including using AI to more accurately forecast demand and optimizing our transportation network. We're also implementing centralized services that control inventory, reduce workload and provide better customer support. We're taking a hard look at all projects and stopping those that are not essential. These actions reduce expenses, but more importantly, they help focus our energy on the most important needs for the business and for our customers. We are more aggressively managing decisions that impact cash. This includes working capital management, targeting over $500 million of improvement and defining near-term capital expenditure reductions, which we expect will bolster our balance sheet and support our priorities.”

As part of its restructuring plan, the company said it was evaluating the footprint of its majority owned VillageMD, which is the largest part of its Healthcare segment. It currently plans to exit five markets and 60 clinics, which it may sell or enter hybrid equity arrangements. Instead it will focus on getting density in current markets.

Based on President John Driscoll’s comments at a TD Cowen conference a few weeks before earnings, these appear to be locations that have been open only about 18 months and spread out in 21 different markets. Driscoll talked about how expensive the journey with VillageMD has been, and that it was better to work with hospital-based systems and independent doctor groups and have a more flexible model that is less capital intensive.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, it was leaked that VillageMD would eliminate most bonuses this year, only provide discretionary matches to retirement plans versus a 4% match previously, and cut other costs such as holiday parties.

Meanwhile, the London Times reported that the company was close to a deal to unload its £5 billion legacy UK Boots pension plan to insurer Legal & General. The deal could be a precursor to selling its Boots business, which it was close to selling last year for £5.5 billion. WBA also recently sold shares worth $674 million in drug distributor Cencora (COR), which previously was named AmerisourceBergen.

For fiscal Q4, WBA saw its revenue climb 9.2% to $35.4 billion. Adjusted EPS, however, fell -18% to 67 cents. That missed analyst estimates by -2 cents.

U.S. Retail Pharmacy sales rose 3.7%, with same-store sales up 5.7%. Adjusted operating income, though, fell -29.4% to $554 million, hurt by less COVID-19 contributions.

International sales climbed 12.4%. Boots UK sales rose 10.8%, with same-store sales up 9.9%. Adjusted operating income climbed 59% to $259 million.

Its U.S. Healthcare segment saw sales grow 19% to $2.0 billion and posted adjusted EBITDA of -$30 million, which was an improvement from -$133 million a year ago. VillageMD revenue grew 17%, CareCentrix sales climbed 24%, and Shields revenue jumped 29%.

Looking ahead, the company projected revenue of $141-145 billion versus the consensus of $144.4 billion and up from $110.3 billion in fiscal 2023.

It expects adjusted EPS to come in between $3.20-3.50, which would be lower than the $3.98 it reported for fiscal 2023 and below the $3.71 consensus at the time.

It is looking for its U.S. Healthcare segment to post adjusted EBITDA of between -$50 million to +$50 million. That would be an improvement from -$376 million in fiscal 2023.

Company Presentation

The continued decrease in contribution from COVID tests and vaccines continued to weigh on WAG’s earnings results, as does the end of sale leasebacks moving forward. At the same time, the VillageMD growth strategy has proven to be too costly, and the company has stopped opening new clinics and will start closing some.

The strategy at the moment seems to be to significantly reduce WBA’s cost structure, as well as potentially sell assets such as Boots as well as some of its investments. While the cost-cutting makes sense, some of the moves aren’t exactly likely to make its employee base very happy. As a company that relies heavily on the service aspect of its employees, an unhappy employee base probably isn’t great for business.

Valuation

Based on the 2024 EBITDA (ending August) consensus of $5.37 billion, WBA trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 10.5x. Based on the 2025 EBITDA estimate of $5.94 billion, it trades at about 9.5x.

On an EBITDAR basis, the stock trades at 6.5x the fiscal 2024 estimates and 6.0x 2025 estimates.

On a P/E basis, the stock trades at 6.4x the fiscal 2024 consensus of $3.34 and 5.8x the fiscal 2025 of $3.68.

The company is projected to grow revenue 2.9% in fiscal 2024 and 4.2% in fiscal 2025.

It trades at a premium to rival CVS Health Corporation (CVS), although CVS also does managed care and has a PBM, so the models are quite different.

The stock has typically traded at between 8-14x EBITDA. An 11x multiple, which is right in the middle of that range, would value the company at about $31, which seems appropriate.

Conclusion

With a new CEO in place and the company going down the road of cost cutting, investors now have an investment thesis they can hang their hat on. The company will no longer be pouring money into opening new VillageMD clinics, which is a positive in itself. At the same time, it looks like it could sell some assets to reduce its debt.

Most importantly, with a new CEO in place, WBA likely set a pretty low bar for this fiscal year with its guidance. That tends to be a pretty good set-up going into the new year. While the company and new CEO have their work cut out, the stock’s valuation isn’t challenging at this point, and COVID contribution headwinds should start to dissipate.

That’s enough for me to turn more bullish on the stock and upgrade it to “Buy,” with a target of $31.