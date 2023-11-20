Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wayfair: Potential 2024 Recession Increases The Risk Of Significant Decline

Nov. 20, 2023 2:58 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.96K Followers

Summary

  • Growing volatility in consumer credit and spending trends pose a potential risk for retailers, including Wayfair.
  • Wayfair's financial position is precarious, with declining revenue per share, negative operating margins, high levels of debt, and negative working capital.
  • The company may struggle to refinance its debt and maintain positive operating cash flow, making significant financial strains a possibility in 2024.
  • Wayfair's immense stock-based compensation effectively dilutes its equity by over 10% per year.
  • A decline in Wayfair's market capitalization could exacerbate issues due to its dependence on convertible debt and equity compensation.
Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

As discussed in my recent articles, growing volatility in consumer credit and spending trends are a potential cause for concern for retailers. Retail companies performed very well in 2021 due to pandemic savings. However, as that has resulted in a rise in inflation and

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.96K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About W

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on W

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
W
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.