Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 20, 2023 2:13 PM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.3K Followers

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 20, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mao Mao - Head of Investor Relations

Hui Zhang - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Simon Cai - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs

Eddy Wang - Morgan Stanley

Charlie Chen - China Renaissance

Brian Gong - Citi

Jiulu Li - CICC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Full Truck Alliance's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mao Mao, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mao Mao

Thank you, operator. Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future performance, which are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability, as established by the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and discussion.

A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect FTA's business and financial results is included in certain filings of the Company with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by law.

During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, for comparison purposes only. For a definition of non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the earnings release issued earlier today.

Joining us today on the call from FTA's senior management are Mr. Hui Zhang, our Founder, Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Simon Cai, our CFO. Management will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About YMM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YMM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.