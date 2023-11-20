Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SGOV: Cash Is King In 2024 With A 5.2% Yield

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.96K Followers

Summary

  • The rise of income-driven investing has created immense demand for high-dividend investments, often at the cost of added risk.
  • Since the risk-free rate is 5.25%, income-driven investors have much better options than years ago to earn a good income without compromising on risk.
  • Extreme US debt levels suggest that inflation and interest rates may remain elevated over the coming decade, likely with interest rates above inflation.
  • SGOV should continue to pay an abnormally high yield until the yield curve steepens dramatically, at which more cyclical assets will likely be discounted.
Dollar is KI

chaofann

Last week, I discussed preferred equity and detailed my view that the yield of preferreds was not high enough compared to risk-free assets to warrant their higher risk profiles. Not only preferred, but high demand for other financial products such as

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.96K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SGOV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

TobyWanKenobi profile picture
TobyWanKenobi
Today, 4:24 PM
Comments (80)
I love SGOV and only wonder what to get into after the yield curve normalizes. T10YR or TLT? SGOV made bonds fun again. Great article.
p
pand_nh4
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (404)
Some excellent food for thought. Thank you
R
Rnwp
Today, 3:43 PM
Comments (1)
Excellent article . Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SGOV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SGOV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SGOV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.