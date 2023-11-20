Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global X FinTech ETF: Can It Rebound?

Summary

  • Global X FinTech ETF is an ETF that tracks the performance of companies in the fintech sector.
  • The ETF holds a maximum of 100 fintech companies, including Intuit, Fiserv, Coinbase, Fidelity National Information Services, and Adyen.
  • FINX has underperformed compared to other fintech ETFs and the broader technology market, but may still be an interesting opportunity for long-term passive investors.
Overview

The Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to track the performance of companies involved in the financial technology (fintech) sector. Fintech refers to the use of technology to provide innovative financial services and products.

My investing strategy is focused on finding the best opportunities from every sector: value or growth - there is value in everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All predictions and projections are solely median estimates by financial analysts and are due for uncertainty. All graphs, charts, etc. may not be up to date and only represent the latest available data. I do not guarantee the accuracy of any of my mentioned price targets, and thus, they should not be used as investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

k
katmandu100
Today, 4:08 PM
Comments (9.24K)
Long FINX.

Good article.
