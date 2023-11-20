Antony Jones/Getty Images Entertainment

In this article I will discuss why I am adding Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to my watchlist but not buying yet.

Q3 results

Premium Segment

Premium revenue grew 9.8% in the quarter. This continues the trend of slowing growth over the past 4 quarters. Subscriber growth remained strong at 15.9%. Growth is being driven by international subscriber additions. In Q4 Spotify expects to add 9 million subscribers, which would result in a growth rate of 14.9%. That growth rate suggests premium user growth is stabilizing in a normalized range in the mid to low teens. ARPU declined 6% in the quarter, however, the decline decreased only 1% when accounting for constant currency. The ARPU declines are due to the growth of international subscribers which generally have cheaper premium offerings vs developed markets. This market mix has been partially offset by pricing increases that came into effect at the end of Q3 across 75% of premium subscribers. This benefit has not been fully realized yet in my view, and I expect the full benefit to be seen in Q4 with a mid-single digit percentage increase in ARPU.

AD supported revenue

AD supported revenue accelerated in the quarter to 16.1%, this is up from 12% growth last quarter which seems to have been the bottom for the ad market. The growth was driven by 20% growth in music revenue and "healthy double digit" revenue growth in podcasts. MAU growth grew rapidly at 32%, a slight decline from last quarter's historic 34%, but significantly ahead of the historical average of 25%. In Q4, Spotify expects to reach 366M MAUs representing a 24% growth rate in Q4. This is a significant slowdown vs the last few quarters which is potentially a cause for concern if the trend continues. However, as I mentioned before the historical growth rate is 25%, suggesting that growth has only normalized rather than slowed down completely. ARPU declined by 16.1%, this is a slight improvement from last quarter's negative 21.8%. Music pricing has remained stable y/y while podcast pricing continues to be soft.

Overall revenue grew 10.6% in the quarter, this is the sixth quarter of slowing revenue growth, driven by the slowing of the premium segment which dominates the financials. Revenue per share continues to grow at a slower pace than revenue as shares outstanding increased by 1%. This is despite Spotify buying back shares to offset this. Spotify will need to be able to reaccelerate revenue growth in the premium segment to hit their 20% growth target. I expect next quarter to show an acceleration in the premium segment due to pricing actions that went into effect late in Q3.

The opportunity

Spotify is targeting a 20% revenue growth rate over the long term. The company has many opportunities to hit this, which I will discuss below.

User growth

Spotify's main goal of driving revenue is increasing user growth. Spotify is aiming to reach 1 billion users by 2030 which would require users to grow by just over 10% annually. Historically, Spotify has been growing users by 26%, in recent years this growth rate has slowed to the high teens percentage rate, however, in recent quarters, user growth has accelerated as Spotify is starting to see the benefits of the international expansion to 80+ new markets back in 2021. This International expansion almost doubled the number of markets that Spotify is present in. Spotify also believes some of the recent success in user growth is due to innovations in personalization, such as AI DJ which has been expanded to 50 new markets in Q3. Over the long term I expect user growth will slow down, but importantly will remain above the 10% hurdle rate to reach 1 billion users by 2030. Most of the new user growth will come from international markets, which will have a negative effect on ARPU in both segments. I expect developed markets to also continue growing. Spotify only reaches 1/3 of addressable users in developed markets, and I expect this penetration rate to continue improving.

Pricing Power

Historically, Spotify hasn’t raised prices despite increasing value to consumers over the past 5-10 years by adding new features such as; podcasts, personalization features and now audiobooks. Over the past 12-24 months Spotify has made some price adjustments in select markets on family, student and basic plans. I believe that Spotify has the opportunity to continue raising prices over time. This belief comes from the fact that competitors have continually raised price over the years despite Spotify's dominant user growth. Spotify provides a better value than the competition because they provide multiple types of audio format within 1 app, while competitors typically have different apps for different formats. I expect Spotify will continue to increase the value they provide within their app in order to achieve price increases. I think pricing adjustments will stop the 6% annual decrease in premium ARPU and potentially cause ARPU to increase slightly over time.

Audiobooks and other new verticals

Spotify launched its Audiobook offering in September 2022, premium users now receive 15 hours of free audiobook listening time per month. Spotify's goal is to achieve similar levels of success as they have done previously with music and podcasting. The audiobook market only has 1 leader, Audible. They believe they can compete and expand the overall market like they have done in other verticals historically. Spotify believes that audiobooks will be another massive opportunity. According to Spotify, the book market is worth $140B, audiobooks account for roughly 6-7% share of this. Within the highest penetrated markets, audiobooks has a share of 50%. Spotify believes this makes the opportunity worth $70B. Spotify also believes that audiobooks have the potential to reach 40%+ gross margins over time. Assuming a similar cost structure to the rest of the business, this could result in 15% net margins, which would help Spotify expand overall margins towards their goal. This business is still very nascent with the offering only launched in the US and recently to the UK and Australia. Management has said the progress is encouraging with 28% of the catalog in the UK already consumed by users. I think it is likely that Spotify will achieve success in this area because Spotify has a distribution advantage by having it in the same app as the rest of their audio content. Spotify has 226 million premium subscribers (and growing) who will gain access to this at no extra cost or inconvenience. However, the monetization goal is a little bit more unknown at the moment. Spotify has not yet demonstrated with podcasts that they are able to monetize it successfully, which gives me no reason to believe audiobooks will be any different at this stage. Further to the launch of audiobooks, management has told investors that they will be launching 3 more new verticals before 2030, which will have higher margins than the overall business. I expect audiobooks and the other new verticals to provide optionality and potential upside to the business.

Overall these growth drivers and many more such as advertising growth, lead me to believe that the 20% revenue growth target is achievable for Spotify.

Margins

Margins are the most important part of the Spotify investment thesis and what is keeping me on the sideline. Spotify is targeting a near term target of 30% gross margins, with the belief that longer term margins of 35%+ are achievable. This will result in profits growing faster than revenue over the long term. Gross margin expansion success depends on effectively growing the marketplace business to achieve 30%+ music margins. On the ad side, Spotify will have to be successful in expanding ad monetization through innovations in ad tech and achieving operating leverage within podcasts, while launching new high margin verticals.

In Q3 2023, Spotify recorded gross margins of 26.4%. This is up 166bps, driven by improvements in podcasts and growth in marketplace activity. Premium gross margins increased by 111bps to 29.1% in Q3. This improvement was aided by marketplace gross profit growing music margins and lower costs of revenue. AD gross margins grew 646bps to 8.3%, driven by improvements in podcasting and music margins.

In 2023, Spotify has shifted its focus to efficiency, with a goal to both speed up innovation and transition from being a great product to a great business. In January, Spotify reduced its workforce by 6% followed by another layoff in June. The company has also focused on cost control. They have rationalized the Podcasting business by cancelling underperforming contracts and not renewing others, reducing headcount and rationalizing investments going forward. Podcasting has previously been a significant headwind for the business, however, management has signaled that the podcast business is very close to being breakeven, suggesting margins are almost normalized.

Although it is clear to see the actions that Spotify has made, margins are still below 2022 levels. Historically, management has not been focused on margins. Although there have been some signs of progress, there is still a very long way to go to reach the medium term target of 35% gross margins and 10% operating margins that were laid out at the Investor Day. These margins will require execution in expanding the marketplace business, turning podcasts from loss making to a 40%+ business, success in growing audiobooks from a nascent business into an industry leader and continuing to expand music margins. All of these actions have to be achieved while continuing to maintain a valuable product and operating with financial discipline. I do believe Spotify's management team is highly capable. They have demonstrated this by successfully competing against some of the biggest companies in the world today and succeeding. However, I will need to see more evidence of margin expansion before Spotify can be considered for investment. I will revisit this as margins expand beyond the 2022 peak of 26.8% on a TTM basis.

Investor takeaway

I think that Spotify has the potential to be a long term compounder and market leader. They have demonstrated this with their strong revenue growth in the past which I expect to continue into the future, driven by user growth, premium pricing power and growth in ad supported revenue driven by podcasting and other new verticals. However, Spotify hasn't demonstrated they are able to sustainably make profits. I will be waiting for more evidence of margin expansion before considering this company further than the watchlist.