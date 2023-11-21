Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Property Preferreds: Resets As High As 19%

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Brookfield Property Partners Preferred shares were last rated Sell.
  • Q3 2023 numbers show that Brookfield's expenses have risen sharply, causing negative funds from operations.
  • We examine the distribution safety in light of the credit stresses and show you on which preferred the risk-reward is closer to being balanced.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Conservative Income Portfolio. Learn More »

BROOKFIELD US Highway Exit Only Sign

DakotaSmith

The yield must always be measured in relation to the risk. So when we found that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Preferred shares, i.e.:

1) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.50 PF UNIT (NASDAQ:BPYPP)

2) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.375 CL A (

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members.


This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.51K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

P
PreCambrian
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (2.93K)
I think that the parent will suck all of the equity out of the subsidiary and leave the debt to the individual properties. The winning properties (ones sold) will produce a positive effect for the parent and the losing properties (ones defaulted) will be orphans. No one will claim their debt (except the lender).
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (27.11K)
@PreCambrian They have too much debt even at corp level. All winning properties will got pay that. Cannot think of many examples of 16X debt to EBITDA working out when things really break in a recession.
b
bengraved
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (1.33K)
Brookfield's reputation is of utmost importance to them. Doubt they will stop paying the pfd.s dividends.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (27.11K)
@bengraved They have stopped paying mortgages on a ton of different properties, all of which have been in the news. Doubt their reputation could get any lower on this front.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BPO.PR.A:CA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BPO.PR.A:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BPYPP
--
BPYPO
--
BPYPN
--
BPO.PR.A:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.