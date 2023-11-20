Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MercadoLibre: Expensive, But Formidable Execution

Nov. 20, 2023 4:30 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)AMZN, BABA, PYPL, EBAY1 Comment
Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • MercadoLibre reported Q3 earnings with a double beat on GAAP EPS and revenue, leading to a 4% increase in stock price.
  • The company saw strong growth in income from operations, total revenue, and gross merchandise volume.
  • Mercado Pago, the company's payment platform, showed robust growth and increased user engagement, positioning itself as a comprehensive financial service provider.
  • While the company is expensive it has a formidable execution track record even with a deteriorating market outlook.
  • As such, we rate the company as a buy.

Mercado Livre van delivers products on electric van

Leila Melhado

On the 1st of November, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reported its Q3 earnings. The company posted a double beat with a GAAP EPS of $7.18, which beat by $1.35, and revenue coming in at $3.8B, which is a positive surprise of $250M.

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.32K Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivatives positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
Article Update Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (631)
Thank you for reading this article.

Your support and engagement mean the world to me.

If you found value in my insights and analysis, I would be honored to have you as a follower for future articles.

Your feedback and input are always welcome, and I appreciate your contribution to the conversation.

Let me know what stocks you want me to analyze next.

Thank you for your support!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MELI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MELI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.