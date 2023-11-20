Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PENN Entertainment: ESPN Bet Off To A Monster Start, Catching Wall Street Flat-Footed

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.63K Followers

Summary

  • ESPN Bet, the sportsbook created by PENN Entertainment, Inc., is topping the iOS app charts after its launch, indicating big-time consumer interest.
  • ESPN Bet will be featured on tonight's (November 20th) Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, which may be the most viewed such game in history.
  • PENN is likely to see success in the sports betting market due to the ESPN brand, PENN's casino industry experience, and timing their entry to when competitors are worn out.

Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP

Vivien Killilea

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) sent shockwaves through the industry by signing a 10-year, $1.5 billion deal to create an ESPN-branded sportsbook in August. Shortly after, I laid out the back-of-the-envelope case for PENN

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
23.63K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLPI, PENN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

A
ATinvestor
Today, 4:35 PM
Comments (395)
I still like DraftKings better. Their app is by far the easiest to use and they offer good profit boosts and rewards.
b
broodled
Today, 4:30 PM
Comments (29)
PT of 134. I’m with u on this but Mr Market thinks otherwise
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PENN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PENN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PENN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.