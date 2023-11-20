Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria: Do Not Be Fooled By The 9.6% Yield

Nov. 20, 2023 5:07 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)
Millennial Dividends
Summary

  • Altria Group, Inc. pays a hefty 9.6% dividend, yet faces challenges amid a shrinking tobacco market.
  • Altria's drop in cigarette sales and unsuccessful ventures into alternative products raise doubts about its capacity to sustain long-term returns.
  • Counterbalancing the shrinking customer base through constant price hikes is already impacting market share of its flagship Marlboro brand, masking a wider underlying problem.
  • Given the anticipated EPS slowdown and an eventual tipping point toward negative growth, I foresee Altria struggling to sustain its dividend in the long term.
Quitting smoking

Sezeryadigar/iStock via Getty Images

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), a major player in the global tobacco market, attracts a lot of attention from investors eyeing income. The company offers a hefty $0.98 dividend, equating to a 9.6% yield. But I have concerns: its payout ratio sits at a high 76.8%, and

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (18)

Article Update Today, 5:13 PM
Comments (334)
If you find this analysis of Altria interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button.

It might seem like a small gesture, but it significantly boosts the visibility of my articles among fellow investors who share similar strategies and goals. Thank you for your support!

I'd also like to hear your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.

Don't hesitate to "follow" me for more content on growth investing in the future!
Today, 5:58 PM
Comments (167)
I held MO through the possible legal marijuana phase, the JUUL fiasco, and finally threw in the towel when partner AB cut the dividend (I sold Budweiser, too). The company doesn't have to do anything at all to keep up the cash flow but somehow they find a way to fug it up. Still long PM and BTI.
Today, 5:45 PM
Comments (655)
Do not be fooled by people who have underestimated this company for over a half century with doom and gloom predictions.
Today, 5:47 PM
Comments (334)
@AlbanyJacket how about the next century tho?
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (1.29K)
The sky was falling on Oct 26 when the stock plummet to 39.26. Fast forward to today and it's at 40.84 and continues to recover. We all have to admit, we don't know everything there is to know about Altria and it's future. Only the very top brass at Altria have that knowledge and even they don't know everything 100%. I've held the stock since 2015 and get paid well every quarter. I will not be selling my shares and yes that is a risk but that is what makes the market. GLTA
Today, 5:33 PM
Comments (334)
@dlkid50 fair to say! Intention of my article is to bring another perspective to the table, hope you enjoyed reading it!
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (1.29K)
@Millennial Dividends I can tell your not very familiar with Altria as say an investor who has held nearly a decade like myself. The payout ratio is actually below their former policy of 80% payout ratio that they changed this year. Still, I thank you for your time writing this article.
Today, 5:46 PM
Comments (334)
@dlkid50 I am gauging the payout ratio to other opportunities in the market rather than following what the leadership says.
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (329)
No doubt, it's a declining market. A small critique. "I have concerns: its payout ratio sits at a high 76.8%," Management has always stated they would keep the dividend payout ratio around 80%. And for the longest time, they have done it. So, they still are hitting that target. I'm having a hard time predicting the future. One saving grace may be legalization of weed. I expect that to be a while before possible. All-in-all a good article. I've been long MO for 7 years. Painful. But at a lower price my drip has bought me many more shares. Soon to retire. That dividend will be everything to me. I'll watch closely. If it becomes unsustainable, I'll have to jettison it.
Today, 5:32 PM
Comments (334)
@vvw thanks for the kind feedback and sharing your thoughts.

I am sure to retires this stock is bread and butter and many relly on it.

As I mentioned in the article, I would not expect the decline to be swift as long as there are no significant legal challenges, but rather slow and continous, perhaps another 4-7 years before the payout becomes 90-100% and dividend at risk.

Good luck with your investment!
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (2.67K)
Yes, the base market is shrinking but nicotine as a drug will remain popular in whatever form it takes (vape, chew, e-cig, etc). I expect MO to be able to maintain its deathgrip on the US nicotine market until it doesn't. The means to which nicotine is consumed is changing but I don't see a downtrend in the consumption of what the real good is. No different than alcohol is the real "good" for any beer/wine/spirits company.
Today, 5:29 PM
Comments (334)
@doctorslernon That is a fair assumption, but the way MO can monetize tabacco usage beyond combustible products is the risk here.

They need to reinvent the wheel to stay ahead and so far they are well behind to players like PM with IQOS to give an example.
Today, 5:23 PM
Comments (402)
i own it. will dump if the divi gets cut.
until then will stay.
thanks for article
Today, 5:26 PM
Comments (334)
@npc_75726d6f6d thanks for sharing, all the best!
Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (1.29K)
You’ll get a lot of heat from the MO disciples but ultimately I think you’re right. I am a shareholder and have been thinking of cashing out and redeploying the funds. I also have PM but because they are international I have more faith in their resilience.
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (334)
@JDDurango I know I might get some backlash, but I prefer to offer a contrarian perspective than just go with the flow.

I'm not a supporter of tobacco companies that deceive people and undermine research, but when it comes to PM, I believe they're in a much better place, especially with IQOS, which seems to be the dominant smoking choice in Europe currently (where I live).

Good luck!
