Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AerCap Holdings: Going Private In Slow Motion

Nov. 20, 2023 5:41 PM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)AL, BCVVF
Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
73 Followers

Summary

  • AerCap Holdings raised guidance and share repurchase estimates for 2023, appearing confident in its long-term prospects.
  • AerCap's core business continues to perform well and its scale and relationships enable it to make unique and compelling investments.
  • The company has been actively buying back shares at a discount, with the potential for significant capital returns in the coming years.

Airport Waiting Area With Luggages, Empty Seats And Blurred Background

onurdongel

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reported third-quarter earnings a couple weeks ago and again raised guidance and share repurchase estimates for the full year 2023. Shares continue to trade at a modest 7-8 times current year earnings, and although I

This article was written by

Grey Ghost Capital profile picture
Grey Ghost Capital
73 Followers
Musings on stocks and other securities with a focus on value, catalysts and asset-rich businesses, primarily in the transportation space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AER

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AER

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AER
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.