Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Icahn Enterprises: From The Right Pocket To The Left Pocket

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.94K Followers

Summary

  • Icahn Enterprises has a high dividend yield of 23.16%, but there are red flags that discourage investment.
  • IEP's financial performance over the past decade has been poor, with negative net income and low/negative return on capital.
  • The current NAV per share is too low compared to the price per share.
Business man showing his empty pockets

jinga80

With a dividend yield (FWD) of 23.16%, Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) looks like a bargain not to be missed. However, as is often the case, when something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

There are several red flags

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.94K Followers
A business administration graduate, when I can I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about financial markets and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
BobW333
Today, 1:48 PM
Comments (3.09K)
Your article is still a bit too rosy.A chart showing IEP nav and share price over time would be an insightful addition. Over the years IEP went from trading at nav, to a 200% premium, and is now correcting back to nav.
Also worthwhile, a discussion of how IEP's short positions will negatively affect fund value if interest rates drop and markets take off.
And the mathematics of Icahn's personal distribution being paid out in newly-created units, and how that drives a downward-spiraling share dilution.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IEP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.