Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia Q3 Earnings Preview: Know The Risks And The Reward

Nov. 20, 2023 6:14 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT5 Comments
Dominic Rinaldi profile picture
Dominic Rinaldi
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's Q3 earnings are highly anticipated, with expectations of strong growth and potential for a surge in stock value.
  • Risks include geopolitical tensions, competition from other tech giants, and potential disruptions in the supply chain.
  • Nvidia's strategic partnerships and innovations in various industries position it as a linchpin for long-term investors.

Microchip Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

What is the Goal of This Article?

If you have read any of my previous articles on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), you know I am extremely bullish on the company and its success in the

This article was written by

Dominic Rinaldi profile picture
Dominic Rinaldi
1.65K Followers
I am a retail investor that is passionate about investing in technology companies that are changing the world for good. I have been investing in the stock market since 2007.  I have been in technology sales for over 20 years and recently moved into product marketing management at VMware Inc. I recently started a YouTube channel and podcast called DOMinating Your Investments that is focused on educating viewers on the technology stocks, stock market news, and investing in general.  Some of my favorite companies that I currently am invested in are Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), Tesla (TSLA), The TradeDesk (TTD), Mercado Libre (MELI), VMware (VMW), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Digital Turbine (APPS), Stem (STEM), AMD (AMD), Abcellera (ABCL), Novocure (NVCR), and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

r
rsmartt
Yesterday, 7:19 PM
Comments (18)
264: please look at different outstanding share counts of the two companies. Otherwise you will conclude that Berkshire Hathaway is worth one hundred million$/share.
fpsully profile picture
fpsully
Yesterday, 6:43 PM
Comments (635)
@Dominic Rinaldi NVIDIA/Microsoft partnerships include Azure Cloud Auto and Azure Cloud Omniverse: announced yesterday by Microsoft and NVIDIA (10 1/2 Minutes)

youtu.be/...
m
magenta17
Yesterday, 6:34 PM
Comments (5.19K)
New 52-week HIGH for Nvidia 1 day before earnings! Longz NVDA! :-)
264
Yesterday, 6:27 PM
Comments (639)
Microsoft is seven percent below three trillion dollar market cap and is slated to earn thirteen dollars next year. Nvidia is slated to make roughly eleven dollars and is currently valued at one and a quarter trillion. Based upon the comparison I believe that Nvidia is a better buy at this point on a price to earnings basis.
fpsully profile picture
fpsully
Yesterday, 6:57 PM
Comments (635)
@264 aren't you mixing up aggregate (market cap) and per share measures??? 🤔
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.