Banco do Brasil Q3 Earnings: Not Brilliant, But Yet Solid

Nov. 20, 2023 6:33 PM ETBanco do Brasil S.A. (BDORY)
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
338 Followers

Summary

  • Banco do Brasil's Q3 earnings, while not stellar, reflect solid performance with a 21.3% ROE, outperforming domestic peers.
  • Mild concerns have surfaced due to the rise in delinquency rates and a decline in net profit growth for the quarter.
  • The credit portfolio expanded, driven by individual, companies, and agricultural segments, showing strong year-over-year growth.
  • Valuation multiples remain attractive, with a heavily discounted P/E of 3.7x for 2024E and a P/B below 1.
  • Despite a likely growth slowdown in 2024, Banco do Brasil's focus on credit expansion and favorable interest rate trends in Brazil means a positive outlook.

Lettering and logo of "Banco do Brasil" bank branch. Facade of bank branch, advertising sign and logo.

Alison Calazans/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In my previous article on Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY), I took an extremely optimistic stance on the Brazilian state-owned bank. This was grounded in its impressive sustainability metrics, as highlighted by its above-average Return

This article was written by

Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BDORY, ITUB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

p
presikakid
Yesterday, 7:10 PM
What’s the appropriate discount for BdB relative to Itau?
