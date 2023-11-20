PM Images

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) is a long-time favorite of investors who are looking to earn a very high level of income from the investments in their portfolios. As of the time of writing, the fund yields 10.10%, which puts it well above the yield of most of the equity income funds that we have discussed in the column over the past few weeks. However, it does not compare to some of the levered junk bond funds or even those funds that invest in floating-rate securities. The fund's yield compares reasonably well to other preferred stock funds, though:

Fund Current Yield John Hancock Preferred Income Fund 10.10% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) 7.86% First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred and Income Fund (FPF) 8.47% Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) 6.85% Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) 7.28% Click to enlarge

The fact that this fund's yield is well above many of its peers is something that seems certain to appeal to many of those investors who are seeking to earn a very high level of current income. However, in many cases, a high yield is also a sign that the market expects that the fund's distribution is not sustainable and will have to be cut in the near future. This is something that we are naturally going to want to investigate over the course of this article.

As regular readers are likely no doubt well aware, we last discussed this fund in early September giving it a Hold rating. At the time, a major concern was that the shares looked very expensive relative to their intrinsic value. That is still the case, but the price has moderated a bit, so the premium is not nearly as bad as it once was. Fortunately, the fund's performance since the date of the previous article has been reasonably good. As we can see here, shares of the fund are down 1.81% since the date that my prior article was published. This is only a bit worse than the 0.97% loss of the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred and Hybrid Securities Index (PFF), although it is far worse than the S&P 500 Index (SP500):

However, one of the defining characteristics of preferred stocks and other fixed-income instruments is that they provide the vast majority of their investment return in the form of direct payments to their shareholders. In fact, this is typically the only net return that these securities provide over their lifetimes. The basic business model of the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is to collect the dividends that it receives from the securities in its portfolio and then pay them out to the shareholders. As such, it is important that we consider the fund's distribution in any analysis of its overall performance. Here, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund does much better as investors who purchased the shares on the date that my previous article was published have almost broken even (0.08% loss). This is worse than either of the two indices that were just mentioned, though:

That is better than many if not most, fixed-income closed-end funds have managed to deliver over the period, but it is still far from ideal as it has underperformed the preferred stock index. The fund has a much higher yield though, and sometimes income investors are willing to accept a small amount of underperformance in exchange for a high level of income so we should still investigate this further.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has the objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income while still ensuring the preservation of capital:

This makes a lot of sense considering the fund's investment strategy. The name of the fund suggests that the fund invests solely in preferred stock, but the website suggests that the fund will also invest in convertible preferred stock:

The second of these can be a very lucrative opportunity for income investors given the upside potential of common stock. I explained this in a previous article on another convertible fund. Many pure-income investors do not have a huge exposure to common stock, especially today given that fixed-income securities offer much higher yields and lower risk. In contrast, common stocks have limited income potential given that the current yield of the S&P 500 Index (SPY) is only 1.44%. Convertible preferred stocks provide the high-income potential of fixed-income securities while not requiring investors to sacrifice the upside potential of the stock market to obtain it.

Interestingly, the fund's fact sheet does not state what percentage of the fund's assets are invested in convertible preferred stocks compared to ordinary preferred stocks. CEF Connect states that 2.17% of the fund's assets were invested in convertible securities as of September 30, 2023, so we can probably assume that the fund's exposure to these securities will usually be so small that it does not really make a difference with respect to the fund's performance.

Despite the website's statement that the fund focuses on preferred stocks and preferred convertibles, the fund's fact sheet states that it currently has a high allocation to bonds. In fact, it states that 54.43% of the fund's assets are currently invested in preferred securities and 41.29% are invested in corporate bonds. Various other assets all have small exposures:

This is interesting, to put it mildly, as preferred stocks and bonds do have some different characteristics. In particular, preferred stocks do not typically have a maturity date. Bonds, however, have a date on which the bond issuer needs to redeem the bond at face value. As such, bonds typically have a much lower duration than preferred stock and so are less impacted by fluctuations in interest rates. Therefore, the fund's bond allocation should help the fund's net asset value perform better than an all-preferred stock portfolio would during periods of rising interest rates.

This was unfortunately not the case over the past two months. My previous article on the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund was published on September 8, 2023. The fund's net asset value has declined by 1.42% since that time, which is worse than either the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) or the aforementioned preferred stock index:

Seeking Alpha

We do see that the bond index held up better than the preferred stock index though, which does support the previous statement that bonds should perform better than preferred stocks during rising interest rate environments. Thus, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund's bond allocation should help its performance somewhat. In this case, the fact that the fund's net asset value is underperforming either asset type could be a sign that the fund's leverage is hurting its performance or that it is paying out a larger distribution than it can afford based on the performance of the investment portfolio.

The fund appears to have altered its portfolio significantly since the last time that we discussed it. At the time of the previous article, the fund had 76.71% of its assets invested in preferred stock and 12.27% invested in bonds. The fund has clearly sold off some of the preferred stock in order to purchase bonds. This strategy makes a great deal of sense considering that bonds should outperform stocks during rising interest rate periods, such as the one that we saw over the third quarter of this year.

Despite the fact that the fund made a considerable change to the composition of its portfolio over the third quarter, it does not typically engage in a lot of trading activity. The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund only has an annual turnover of 29.00% right now, which is not especially high for an actively managed closed-end fund. As I pointed out in a previous article on this fund,

"The reason that this is nice to see is that it costs money to trade assets and these costs are billed to the fund's shareholders. As such, these expenses create a drag on the fund's performance that management must earn back in addition to delivering a yield that shareholders find acceptable. This is one of the reasons why index funds have become so popular, as they only do limited trading and have low expenses. This does not necessarily mean that a fund that does a lot of trading will underperform, but it does make things more difficult for management. As we can see, this fund does not really have a problem with being too active, however."

This fund seems to be engaging in trading only when it seems a strong enough trend in the market to justify changing positions. That is something that we can appreciate since it means that the fund will be spending less money on preferred stock and bond trading, which leaves it with more money available to be distributed to the shareholders.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund employs leverage as a method of increasing the effective yield of its portfolio. I explained how this works in my last article on this fund:

"Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase preferred stocks and bonds. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses."

As regular readers are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like any closed-end fund to have leverage exceeding a third of its assets. After all, if leverage gets too high then the risks start to become too great to justify the rewards, particularly for those investors who are highly concerned about preserving the value of their assets.

Unfortunately, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund exceeds that one-third cutoff. As of the time of writing, the fund has levered assets comprising 39.92% of its portfolio. This is slightly higher than the 39.43% that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. That higher leverage ratio is simply due to the fund's net asset value declining over the past two months. It has not been taking on more leverage, which is good as leverage is no longer as effective at boosting a fund's effective yield as it was two years ago. The fund's leverage is still higher than we really want to see though, but fixed-income funds are generally able to carry a bit more leverage than an equity closed-end fund because of the lower volatility of their assets.

As such, this fund is probably okay in this area, but as was the case before we do not want it to be increasing its leverage much beyond its current level.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is to provide its shareholders with a very high level of current income. In order to achieve this objective, the fund primarily invests in a portfolio that consists of preferred stock and bonds. These assets deliver nearly all of their investment returns in the form of direct payments to their owners, and in today's interest rate environment, the yields can be quite impressive. The fund collects all of the money that it receives from the assets that it purchases, then it borrows money to purchase even more income-producing assets. The fund then pays all of the money that it receives from the assets in its portfolio out to the investors, minus the fund's own expenses. As such, we might expect that this would give this fund a very high yield as well.

This is certainly the case, as the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1235 per share ($1.4820 per share annually), which gives it a 10.10% yield at the current price. As stated in the introduction, this is quite a bit higher than the yields of most of its peers. This fund's track record in terms of consistency has also been better than most of its peers, although the fund has not been perfect:

CEF Connect

We can clearly see that this fund has changed its distribution a few times over the past fifteen years or so, but it has normally tried to keep it flat. The fund did not cut the payout in response to the monetary tightening in 2022, which makes it one of the few closed-end funds that managed to accomplish this feat. That is something that we should investigate, as it seems odd that this fund was able to accomplish a task that its peers could not. It is possible that the fund has been paying out more than it can afford, which is destructive to net asset value and unsustainable over any sort of extended period.

Fortunately, we have a relatively recent document that we can consult for the purpose of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on July 31, 2023 and was released in August. During the first half of this year, the market was incredibly optimistic that the Federal Reserve would shortly cut interest rates and so it was bidding up the value of just about every asset in the market. That is the exact opposite of 2022, which saw most assets get sold off as cash became more attractive and newly issued bonds offered far better yields than existing ones. The period covered by this report includes both market environments.

During the full-year period, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund received $28,840,294 in dividends along with $18,219,958 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. When we subtract the money that the fund had to pay in foreign withholding taxes, we get a total investment income of $46,950,787 over the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $28,584,300 available for shareholders. That was, unfortunately, nowhere near enough to cover the $39,169,050 that the fund paid out to its investors over the period. This is something that is likely to be concerning, as we typically would like a fixed-income fund to be able to fully finance its distributions out of net investment income. This one is failing to accomplish that task.

However, there are some other methods through which the fund can obtain the money that it needs to cover the distribution. For example, the fund might be able to exploit changes in asset prices that arise from interest rate fluctuations. Unfortunately, it failed miserably in this task during the period. During the full-year period, the fund reported net realized losses of $34,035,788 and had another $26,098,090 net unrealized losses. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $68,595,554 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. This comes on the heels of a $72,361,066 net asset value decline in the prior year.

Thus, this fund has now seen its assets under management decline for two straight years. Its net investment income is not enough to fully cover the distribution, so unless it can somehow start making gains again, it is difficult to see how this fund can sustain the distribution. After all, the more its net asset value declines, the more difficult it is to earn the money needed to keep the distribution at the current level.

Valuation

As of November 16, 2023, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a net asset value of $14.55 per share. The shares currently trade for $14.68 per share, which gives the shares a 0.89% premium to net asset value at the current price. The average price over the past month has been a 3.86% discount to the net asset value, so the shares are looking very expensive right now. That is especially true considering that the fund's net asset value has declined for two years. It might be best to wait until a better price comes along before buying the fund's shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has become fairly popular among income investors lately. This may be due to the fact that this is one of the few fixed-income funds that has not seen fit to cut the distribution in response to the current market environment. It is uncertain whether or not it can sustain the distribution, as net asset value continues to decline, and the current distribution is in excess of the fund's investment profits. It may be okay if interest rates do start to decline rapidly, as the market predicts, but there are some reasons to believe that the market is wrong about this. Overall, there are too many risks here to justify paying a premium for the fund.