Origin Materials: Highly Speculative Play

Summary

  • Origin Materials aims to produce carbon-negative materials using renewable and organic materials, potentially reducing carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.
  • The company has secured partnerships with major companies like Ford, PepsiCo, and Nestle, indicating interest in its platform. It has a lot of demand for its products.
  • However, Origin Materials is burning cash at a dangerous rate and will require additional funding to support its growth and production infrastructure.
  • The company needs to scale up fast in order to survive and prosper. The company's own projections are significantly more optimistic than what analysts and investors are seeing.
small planet

cosmin4000/iStock via Getty Images

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) is a company with a goal to reduce carbon footprint by producing materials that are carbon-negative. The company has an interesting approach, patented technologies and processes and several large customers already lined up which promises future growth but

I own separate portfolios for separate goals. I have one portfolio where I have nothing but income plays, another portfolio where I have nothing but growth stocks. I also have another portfolio where I run my options plays. I try not to mix different portfolios because they all have different goals and purposes. Sometimes one of my portfolios outperform other times other do. I am a big believer of diversification of not only assets but also methods and investment philosophies. Diversification is not simply buying 20 different stocks, it is applying different methods to different goals that fit to serve an investor's short term and long term targets. I am a "long only" investor and stay away from shorting companies. I will also do a lot of delta-neutral options plays where I will try to benefit from a stock or funds lack of movement. Also a huge fan of options plays and strategies including but not limited to covered calls, iron condors, butterflies, calendar spreads, call-put spreads. I've probably tried every options play there is, sometimes with success, sometimes with failure. At Seeking Alpha, I mostly analyze and write about stocks and funds that I own or I plan on owning. I rarely ever write about a stock or fund I at least don't have intention of owning some day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Meepsy
Yesterday, 7:23 PM
Comments (1)
Note that they have a bunch in marketable securities (bonds etc.), so their liquid assets are $189M

Recent cash burn is high due to the build and start up of their O1 facility, which is complete.

On top of that they stopped long term R&D (and let go of 30% of workforce) to focus on short term revenue / cash flow. Which increases survival chances.

That said, your overall points in the post are spot on. Highly speculative. If succeeds, the upside is massive. But also has a big chance of not making it.
