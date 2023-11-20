Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reading International, Inc. (RDI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 20, 2023 6:30 PM ETReading International, Inc. (RDI), RDIB
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.3K Followers

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrzej Matyczynski - Executive Vice President-Global Operations

Ellen Cotter - Vice-Chair, Chief Executive Officer & President

Gilbert Avanes - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Andrzej Matyczynski

Thank you for joining Reading International’s Earnings Call to discuss our 2023 Third Quarter Results. My name is Andrzej Matyczynski, and I’m Reading’s Executive Vice President of Global Operations. With me as usual are Ellen Cotter, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gilbert Avanes, our Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Before we begin the substance of the call, I’ll run through the usual caveats. In accordance with the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, certain matters that will be addressed in this earnings call may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause all our actual performance to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Such risk factors are clearly set out in our SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. In addition, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on this call. Reconciliations and definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, which are segment operating income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included in our recently issued 2023, third quarter earnings release on the company’s website.

We have adjusted where applicable the EBITDA items we believe to be external to our business and not reflective of our cost of doing business or results of operations. Such costs include legal expenses relating to extraordinary litigation and any other items that we can consider to be non-recurring in accordance with the two-year SEC requirement for determining whether

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RDI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.