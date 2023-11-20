Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Empire Petroleum: Receives $10 Million In Bridge Loans To Help Restart Starbuck Development

Nov. 20, 2023 9:18 PM ETEmpire Petroleum Corporation (EP)
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Empire Petroleum secured $10 million in bridge loans from Phil Mulacek and Energy Evolution Master Fund.
  • This increases its liquidity to $11.3 million and allows it to resume development at Starbuck.
  • Empire has planned a Starbuck drilling program with a $20 million to $22 million capex budget.
  • Empire still seems likely to require more funding in 2024, with various debts maturing in 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is currently near zero at $70s oil.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Empire Petroleum (NYSE:EP) addressed its low liquidity levels with $10 million total in secured bridge loans from Phil Mulacek (Empire's Board Chairman) and Energy Evolution Master Fund (Empire's largest shareholder).

The increased liquidity has allowed Empire to start

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.81K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.