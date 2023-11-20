Oat_Phawat

Introduction

Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) is the largest platinum producer. It owns three of the top ten platinum mines globally. It is also one of the leading palladium and rhodium miners. Unlike Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), Impala is focused solely on platinum group metals (PGM) mining and refining. Gold, silver, and base metals represent less than 5% of the company`s revenue.

Among the other PGM miners, Impala is the least profitable company with 10.8% ROTC and 28.4% gross margin. However, the company pays dividends with a 7.15% yield. Impala has the best balance sheet, too. It owns $1.453 billion cash and $137 million total debt. Impala trades at rock-bottom multiples: 0.6 EV/Sales, 1.8 EV/EBITDA, 0.7 P/TBV. Those figures are lower than its five-year averages and previous record lows. Among its peer groups, Impala trades at the highest discount.

One thing is missing in the equation – the right timing. Like all PGM miners, Impala is in the cyclical bear trend. I would not open a position before signing for a potential reversal, such as price consolidation. For now, I will wait patiently and give Impala a hold rating.

Platinum market recap

In my article on SBSW, I argued why I expect a bull market in PGMs. The reasons for all industrial metals are common: lack of capital investments, declining grades, and shortage of mining engineers. The demand side is driven by clean energy transition, mainly electrolysis and ICE catalysts.

However, the PGM market is one of the most concentrated. More than two-thirds of the global platinum and rhodium supply comes from the Bushveld Ingenious Complex in South Africa. Russia and South Africa mine 95% of the world's palladium. Being dominated by one country with profound political and economic issues, such as South Africa, makes a severe supply disruption a potential scenario.

Company Overview

Impala has two divisions: mining and refining. The mining segment delivers 48% of the company`s revenue, while Impala Refining Services (IRS) is 51.3%.

Company mines are in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Canada. Imala Rustenburg Mine in South Africa is the largest platinum mine in the world, with 667 k oz annual platinum production (excluding other PGMs). At the current annual production, the life of mine is estimated until 2035. The following flagship assets are Zimplats mine in Zimbabwe. It produces 266 k oz platinum annually with LOM until 2059. Bafokeng Mine in South Africa is another gem in the company’s portfolio, with an annual output of 160 k oz platinum and LOM until 2052. The yearly output figures above exclude palladium, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium production.

Impala production is well diversified across PGMs with accent on 3E(platinum, palladium, and rhodium), as seen in the table below from company`s fact sheet:

Gold, iridium, and ruthenium represent 6.5% of the company`s output. In the remaining part of the article, I use consolidated figures – 6E or platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, and ruthenium on all production, reserves, and resources.

Across the mines, the Zimplats mine holds 44% of 6E reserves. Impala mine is the next with 33% and Two Rivers with 9%. The remaining reserves are distributed across the rest of the assets. Similar is the picture with resources; Zimplat and Impala mines hold more than 60% combined.

Geographically, most of the reserves are in South Africa and Zimbabwe. South African assets hold 48% platinum, 37% palladium, and 61% rhodium reserves. Zimbabwean assets have 51% platinum, 54% palladium, and 39% rhodium reserves. One digit percentage of each metal reserve is in Canada. Such a diversified structure is an advantage given the perilous state of South Africa. Half of its reserves in Zimbabwe are acting as a hedge against deepening problems in South Africa. Of course, Zimbabwe is not the best country for doing business, but it has its issues.

Let`s analyze Impala's operations.

The company has two JV operations. The first is Mimosa mine with SBSW. It is in the region of Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. It has LOM until 2034 and 6E cash costs of $1,030/oz. The next JV is Two Rivers Mine, in partnership with African Rainbow Minerals. Impala owns 46% and Africa 54%. The annual 6E output is 300 k oz, and LOM is 23 years. 6E cash cost is $763/oz, the lowest among Impala mines.

Earlier, I mentioned Bafokeng mine. In July, Impala increased its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) from 56.5% to 91% by acquiring Northam Platinum's (OTCPK:NPTLF) 34.5% stake in RBPlat. The mine's annual 6E output is 507k oz with LOM 20 years. Impala Canada owns and operates the Lac des IIles mine in Ontario. The mine delivers 260k oz 6E per annum. The life of mine is ten years.

The flagship mines are Impala Rustenburg and Zimplats. The former produces 1.31 Moz per annual 6E at $1184/oz cash costs. My life of mine is until 2039. Zimplats has the most extended mine life in Impala`s portfolio, over 30 years, at the current annual 6E output of 579 koz. Zimplats cash costs are in the lower percentile at $836/oz.

IRS is Impala’s refinery division. It provides smelting and refining services through offtake agreements with Impala subsidiaries and third parties. The annual capacity is 1.7 Moz per annum. The facility is located in Spring, 35 km away from Johannesburg.

Impala`s balance sheet

Impala has the best balance sheet in its peer group. The company has the highest cash-to-total debt ratio, with $1.43 billion cash and $137 million total debt. For reference, SBSW has $1.18 billion cash and $1.38 billion total debt; Northam has $284 million cash and $794 million total debt; Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF) has $1.77 billion cash and $411 million total debt.

Impala has been the most prudent PGM miner for the last five years. Despite the turbulent market, the company maintained extremely low leverage.

2.1% Total debt/Equity and 25.8% Total Liabilities/Total assets is beyond impressive for a mining company. Having low debt levels reflects Interest rate coverage. Even at depressed PGM prices, the EBITDA/Interest expenses are triple-digit.

Impala profitability and dividends

Impala's profitability and efficiency lag behind its competitors. One of the reasons is the distinct revenue composition. For instance, SBSW produces around 1 Moz gold, 20% of the company`s revenue from mining operations. Anglo American Platinum has more than 40% of its revenues from rhodium mining. Similar is the picture at Northam Platinum.

Gold performed much better YTD compared to palladium and platinum. Rhodium had a steep decline in the first part of the year; however, since July, it has gained 10%. Palladium has been in a bear trend for 18 months, while platinum is near its eight-year bottom.

Impala maintains adequate margins and returns despite the turbulent PGM prices. The gross margin is too low, reflecting on company returns. Having focused exposure to platinum and palladium is an excellent advantage in a PGM bull market. With growing PGM prices, I expect profit margins to increase significantly.

Let`s look at profitability and cash flow by operation. The chart is from Impala 2023 annual report.

Impala Rustenburg generates 50% of the company’s free cash flows. Marula and Zimplats follow tightly. The average group 6E cash cost is $1200/oz. Looking in detail, the highest cash cost is Impala Rustenburg mine with $1184/oz, while the lowest is the Two Rivers mine with $763/oz. Marula (40%) generates the best cash margin, followed by IRS (26%). Two Rivers and Zimplats, despite having the lowest cash cost, realize lower margins. The reason is higher expansion capital costs in the case of Two Rivers and replacement and expansion costs in the case of Zimplats.

Last but not least is the company`s annual income statement.

The company`s revenue declined YoY by 10% due to lower metal prices and sales volume. Cash costs grew by YoY 19% because of mining inflation, adding new subsidiaries and RBPlat acquisition costs. Impairment and loss on RBPlat reduced Impala`s profit after tax further. YoY profit variance is (81)%.

Impala pays dividends with a high yield of 7.15% (TTM), like SBSW (7.2%), and slightly higher than Anglo American Platinum (6.25%). Northam Platinum does not distribute dividends.

Impala's valuation

Impala is probably among the cheapest-producing miners globally. I do not refer to juniors selling promises but to major metal miners. The graph below shows how low the market values Impala.

Impala trades at rock-bottom multiples: 0.6 EV/Sales, 1.8 EV/EBITDA, 0.7 P/TBV. 5Y average figures are 1.37 EV/Sales, 4.19 EV/EBITDA, and P/TBV 1.58. Those figures are lower than its five-year averages and previous record lows. Among its peer groups, Impala trades at the highest discount.

For comparison:

SBWS trades at 0.59 EV/Sales, 2.37 EV/EBITDA, and 0.71 Price/Book

NPTLF trades at 1.43 EV/Sales, 3.43 EV/EBITDA, and 1.45 Price/Book

AGPPF trades at 1.14 EV/Sales, 3.77 EV/EBITDA, and 1.94 Price/Book

In my opinion, Impala offers the most value for its price compared to its peers. However, it is too early to enter the market. Let`s see why.

Price Action

PGM bear market is a widow maker. If you bought palladium in April 2022 with the hope of a further price increase, the investment would be down by at least 70%. Similar is the situation with PGM mining stocks.

All PGM mines price action looks like an extended bear market with no signs of bottoming. Impala stocks trade below 36 monthly simple average (SMA). SQN indicator says the price is in a bull-quiet regime. Nevertheless, I like SQN a lot; it also has flaws. Such a regime is excellent for building a long position but is not enough. SQN is one of the tools used to estimate market pulse.

I like to see the bottom formatted by several candles. It could be a long-term pattern, such as an inverted head and shoulders, or a short-term bullish engulfing followed by a few bull candles. Until then, I sit tight and wait for price confirmation.

Risks

Investing in mining is inherently risky. PGM miners are no exception. The country risk is the most pronounced in Impala`s case. Operating in South Africa is a challenging endeavor. The mining company has to handle issues caused by constant power disruptions and worker strikes. Impala is in a good position, having half its reserves outside South Africa (Zimbabwe and Canada). Zimbabwe is not the best country doing business and has distinct issues, but it provides a hedge against South Africa's uncertainties.

Financially, I do not expect any issues. Impala`s management has been very prudent with the company’s debt. The significant uncertainty is the PGM prices. They are the function of supply and demand forces. Knowing the PGM market structure, the former is relatively easy to forecast: two producing countries, a few companies, and several mines dominate the market. However, the demand depends on many variables, with China being the most critical. The Chinese economy has been in a better mood for the last quarters, with GDP growth surprising analysts.

In the long term, I am bullish on PGMs and platinum. Platinum consumption will grow significantly. The automotive industry and hydrogen cells will be the primary drivers. ICE is not going anywhere, and catalytic converters will be needed to cover air emissions regulations.

Investors takeaway

I like overlooked industries such as coal, PGMs, or shipping. They offer excellent companies on fire sale. Impala is such an example. The company runs a few of the largest platinum mines, has a solid balance sheet, and pays dividends with attractive yields. Impala`s profitability lags behind its peers due to lower exposure to rhodium and gold. However, Impala's margins and returns will surpass competitors’ figures when the platinum bull awakes. The company trades at rock-bottom multiples lower than its five-year averages and previous record lows. Among its peer groups, Impala trades at the highest discount. I give a hold rating only due to price action. I will start building a position once the price shows signs of bottoming. Until then, I will patiently wait on the fence.

