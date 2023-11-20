Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Fund Investors Sour On Money Market Funds And Turn To Domestic Equity ETFs In October

Nov. 20, 2023
Summary

  • For the second month in a row, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $134.2 billion from conventional funds for October.
  • Money market funds (-$36.5 billion) witnessed net outflows for the first month in six.
  • Fixed income funds (-$36.0 billion) suffered net redemptions for the third consecutive month while investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$61.7 billion) for the thirty-first straight month.
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $32.2 billion for October.
  • Fixed income ETFs (+$17.4 billion) witnessed net inflows for the twenty-first straight month while investors were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$14.8 billion).

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the second month in a row, withdrawing $134.2 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below).

Stock & mixed-assets funds experienced

This article was written by

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

GetRealHere profile picture
GetRealHere
Yesterday, 9:53 PM
Typical retail investor, jumping in the market at near all time highs based on zero facts, just opinion. I bought my large cap growth ETF back in Jan when it was 44% lower because everyone hated that class and all I heard was the pending additional 50% haircut. Never buy anything at full price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

