Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Short-Rates Will Decline And Long-Term Rates Will Follow

Nov. 20, 2023 10:37 PM ETiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), BIV, ILTB, VCIT, BLV
SD Davis profile picture
SD Davis
624 Followers

Summary

  • September/October saw declines in the stock market, bonds, small-cap, and tech, but all bounced back in November.
  • China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Japan have halted buying U.S. bonds and have been net sellers.
  • The Fed's hawkish remarks and significant increases in long-term bond yields act as an anchor to stocks.
  • Intermediate-term high-quality U.S. or corporate bonds offer an unusual opportunity to lock in yields.

Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

The Market Lately/Bond Vigilantes

There was nowhere to hide in September/October except short-term T-bills, or money markets. The S&P was down 4.7% in September. Bonds fell around 2.5%. Small cap and tech had similar declines to the S&P. Income stocks like REITs and Utilities were

This article was written by

SD Davis profile picture
SD Davis
624 Followers
Chief Investment Officer for RIA Fortunato Asset Management. Our investments are based on fundamental, bottom up research often, but not always, in beaten down, under appreciated sectors, industries or geographies. We invest in companies that I believe exhibit excellent value, and/or attractively priced growth characteristics using a thorough and disciplined research process. The two fund strategies we manage are long only, long term focused, all cap, anywhere.In my previous professional life I was an entrepreneur/CEO for 20 years and three time recipient of the Inc 500 award. I believe that my experience running companies in the sportswear, warranty, e-commerce, banking (as board member), and Internet technology industries gives me an insightful edge in evaluating company managements and future company cash flows. I am the author of Joe's Dynamic Investments, 5 Principles to Creating and Maintaining Wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TLT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
BIV
--
BLV
--
ILTB
--
VCIT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.