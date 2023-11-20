Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EUR/USD: Currency Pair Of The Week

MoneyShow
Summary

  • The EUR/USD is likely to be among the more active currency pairs this week, which I am expecting to potentially rise to the 1.10 handle amid improved risk sentiment and recent falls in US yields and the dollar.
  • Although the economic situation in the eurozone remains far from convincing, markets may have gotten ahead of themselves with regard to ECB rate cuts being priced in as early as April.
  • The next interest rate move in the US is likely to be a cut, possibly as early as the second quarter as signs emerge of inflation being on a consistent path of easing.

US dollar versus Euro

narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

By Fawad Razaqzada

The EUR/USD is likely to be among the more active currency pairs this week, which I am expecting to potentially rise to the 1.10 handle amid improved risk sentiment and recent falls in

MoneyShow
